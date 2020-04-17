News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world»CORONAVIRUS

Facebook adds a care reaction for people to show support for one and other

Facebook adds a care reaction for people to show support for one and other
By Press Association
Friday, April 17, 2020 - 12:20 PM

Facebook is adding a care reaction to the social network as a way for people to share their support with one another during the coronavirus pandemic.

An animation of a smiley face cuddling a heart will join the existing six reactions, which users can place on posts, comments, images and videos across the platform.

Currently, people can give a reaction depicting a thumbs up, a heart, laughter, shock, sadness and anger.

The seventh reaction will start rolling out next week globally.

Facebook has also given its Messenger app an extra reaction, in the form of a pulsating heart, which will start appearing from today.

The social network has previously added special reactions, such as a Pride rainbow and a purple flower reaction for Mother’s Day.

READ MORE

'We need to know source of infections' - Nurses make up 10%, and rising, of Covid-19 cases

More on this topic

Parcels firm DPD seeks to hire 100 more drivers as business 'goes through roof'Parcels firm DPD seeks to hire 100 more drivers as business 'goes through roof'

Online library memberships soar by more than 300%Online library memberships soar by more than 300%

Liverpool FC sign letter thanking ‘amazing’ NHS trustLiverpool FC sign letter thanking ‘amazing’ NHS trust

#StillHere: Campaign reminds those suffering sexual and domestic abuse help still available#StillHere: Campaign reminds those suffering sexual and domestic abuse help still available

coronavirusCovid-19FacebookMessengerTOPIC: Coronavirus