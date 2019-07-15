News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Face of new £50 banknote to be unveiled

Face of new £50 banknote to be unveiled
Monday, July 15, 2019 - 02:45 AM

The face of the new £50 banknote, which will be someone who has contributed to the world of science, will be unveiled by the Bank of England on Monday.

The Bank previously received 227,299 nominations during a six-week nomination period which closed in December.

This led to a list of 989 eligible names of people who are real, deceased and have contributed to science in the UK.

Characters who were eligible for consideration may have worked in any field of science including astronomy, biology, bio-technology, chemistry, engineering, mathematics, medical research, physics, technology or zoology.

The Banknote Character Advisory Committee has been considering the merits of names suggested by members of the public.

The final decision will be announced by Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, along with a concept design for the new note.

The Bank previously said that the new £50 note will be made from polymer, in line with other newer banknotes.

Polymer notes last around two and-a-half times longer than paper notes.

The current £50 note, which was first issued in 2011, features leading lights of the industrial revolution Matthew Boulton and James Watt.

- Press Association

£50 noteBank of EnglandCashTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Nine dead as plane carrying parachutists crashes in SwedenNine dead as plane carrying parachutists crashes in Sweden

Trump tells congresswomen to ‘go back to broken places from which they came’Trump tells congresswomen to ‘go back to broken places from which they came’

Healthy lifestyle may offset genetic risk of dementiaHealthy lifestyle may offset genetic risk of dementia

Heavy rain leaves scores dead in Nepal, India and BangladeshHeavy rain leaves scores dead in Nepal, India and Bangladesh


Lifestyle

For Aidan Turner, being cast in Poldark felt like a risk. But, as the fifth and final series airs, there’s no doubt it’s paid off. The leading man talks to Georgia Humphreys about his favourite momentsCornish tasty: Aidan Turner talks about his favourite Poldark moments

Máire O’Halloran co-owns and runs the Clifden Bookshop in Co Galway, along with Nicole Shanahan.We sell books: ‘There’s a book out there that’ll turn the key to a lifelong love of reading’

The life-like pieces of Australian sculptor Sam Jinks provide one of the major exhibitions at Galway International Arts festival, writes Ellie O’ByrnePressing the flesh: Sculptor Sam Jinks a major draw for Galway International Arts Festival

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »