Extinction Rebellion to ‘swarm’ City of London

By Press Association
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 06:45 AM

Eco-activists Extinction Rebellion have vowed to “swarm” the City of London and cause “maximum disruption” to financial institutions like the Bank of England.

The group said it would try and close roads and stop public transport early on Monday morning, citing the banking sector’s “contribution to funding climate breakdown is driving us toward ecological collapse”.

Protesters are aiming to block multiple routes into the Square Mile to mark the second week of its “climate emergency” action.

Earlier this year, XR demonstrators blockaded the London Stock Exchange by gluing themselves across the entrances, while others stuck themselves together outside the Goldman Sachs HQ on Fleet Street.

Last week, Metropolitan Police chief Dame Cressida Dick said the force has been “stretched” by the protests, impeding its ability to respond to other crimes.

So far, 1,309 people have been arrested in connection with the protests.

The group is taking radical action to draw attention to what it calls an “unprecedented global emergency” arguing humanity is “in the midst of a mass extinction of our own making.”

