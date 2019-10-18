News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Extinction Rebellion to stage ‘red handed’ march

Extinction Rebellion to stage ‘red handed’ march
By Press Association
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 06:54 AM

Extinction Rebellion is planning a “red handed” protest for the penultimate day of its latest campaign that will see it spray-paint hand prints around Westminster.

The group, which launched its latest campaign 10 days ago, says it will use washable chalk spray to mark the path of its march from Whitehall Gardens to six government departments on Friday.

It plans to deliver a set of specific demands to each department, decided by a series of assemblies during the “Autumn Uprising”, the organisers said.

We are aware that one of our activists responded in self-defence in a moment of panic

Extinction Rebellion said: “We will raise our red hands, taking responsibility for our actions – we all have blood on our hands.”

It added: “We march in admission and recognition of the part we play in the injustice of this emergency, and the ongoing suffering of thousands of people around the world due to the climate and ecological breakdown.”

The Autumn Uprising is due to end at 6pm on Saturday.

On Thursday, Extinction Rebellion was forced to apologise after activists targeted a tube train at Canning Town.

One activist was dragged to the ground from the roof of the train by an irate commuter.

Police remove an Extinction Rebellion protester from Trafalgar Square in central London (David Mirzoeff/PA)
Police remove an Extinction Rebellion protester from Trafalgar Square in central London (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Video then showed the activist apparently kicking out at the person who had pulled him to the floor.

The group later said: “It is regretful that there was violence at today’s action at Canning Town tube station. We would like to express our sadness that events escalated this way.

“We are aware that one of our activists responded in self-defence in a moment of panic when confronted by a threatening situation.

“He acknowledges his accountability for this action and we offer gratitude for members of the public who helped to protect him.”

The group apologised for the disruption caused to commuters, but said the incident should not create “unnecessary division”.

Extinction Rebellion was also denied an urgent High Court hearing of its case  against the Metropolitan Police over a London-wide protest ban.

The force imposed a blanket ban across the capital on Monday, which makes any assembly of more than two people linked to Extinction Rebellion’s Autumn Uprising action illegal.

The group is challenging what it says is an “unprecedented and disproportionate” ban on protests and asked for a hearing on Friday.

But, in a short ruling, Mr Justice Dingemans said the case raises important issues and could not be rushed.

Instead, the case will be heard on Thursday next week.

More on this topic

Extinction Rebellion expresses ‘sadness’ over Tube stunt fall-outExtinction Rebellion expresses ‘sadness’ over Tube stunt fall-out

Extinction Rebellion criticised for comparing Tube activists with Rosa ParksExtinction Rebellion criticised for comparing Tube activists with Rosa Parks

Climate change protesters will reflect on Tube stunt fall-out before new actionClimate change protesters will reflect on Tube stunt fall-out before new action

Commuters fight back after Extinction Rebellion protesters climb on top of TubeCommuters fight back after Extinction Rebellion protesters climb on top of Tube

ClimateHigh CourtProtestTOPIC: Extinction Rebellion

More in this Section

David Cameron gives his backing to Boris Johnson’s Brexit dealDavid Cameron gives his backing to Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal

Mars lander’s digger is burrowing again after setbackMars lander’s digger is burrowing again after setback

White House: Ukraine aid held up amid Trump push for investigation of DemocratsWhite House: Ukraine aid held up amid Trump push for investigation of Democrats

Briton could be stranded in Cyprus for months after rape claim trial adjournedBriton could be stranded in Cyprus for months after rape claim trial adjourned


Lifestyle

Leopard print midi dresses and sequins swirled beneath glossy goddess hair and golden headbands as the great and the good of Cork gathered for ieStyle Live.Leopard print and sequins to the fore at inaugural #IEStyleLive event

You have a long half-term break ahead of you all, and there’s only so much screen time anyone in the family can handle. Everyone is going to need a book-break at some point or another.We reviewed some of the best new books to keep kids entertained over half-term

Sexual politics, snideput-downs and family rivalries are fuelling the trouble brewing in a small Midlands town.Charlie Murphy and Pat Shortt star in new Irish film 'Dark lies the Island'

Robert Hume tells of the eccentric MP for Athboy, Co. Meath – born 300 years ago this month – who thought he was a teapot, and was afraid his spout might break off.A strange brew of a man: The MP for Meath who believed he was a teapot

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »