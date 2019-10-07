News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Extinction Rebellion protests block roads in major European cities

Extinction Rebellion protests block roads in major European cities
By Press Association
Monday, October 07, 2019 - 10:36 AM

Extinction Rebellion activists have blocked major roads in Berlin and Amsterdam at the beginning of what was billed as a wide-ranging series of protests demanding new climate policies.

Around 1,000 people blocked the Grosser Stern, a traffic circle in the middle of the German capital’s Tiergarten park dominated by the landmark Victory Column in a protest that started in the early hours.

Members of Extinction Rebellion have also set up a camp outside German chancellor Angela Merkel’s office, reflecting dissatisfaction with a climate policy package drawn up last month by her government, ahead of what it called an “international rebellion”.

It says protests are planned in 60 cities worldwide.

Protests are taking place in major cities worldwide, including Berlin (AP)
Protests are taking place in major cities worldwide, including Berlin (AP)

In Amsterdam, hundreds of demonstrators blocked a major road outside the Rijksmuseum, one of the city’s most popular tourist areas, and set up tents.

The demonstration went ahead despite the city banning activists from gathering on the road. The protesters ignored police calls for them to move to a nearby square.

Protester Elle van Zeeland told Dutch broadcaster NOS that the group is “staying here until the government meets its obligations”.

READ MORE

Watch: Extinction Rebellion begin week-long protest with 'Funeral March'

Founded in Britain last year, the movement, also known as XR, now has chapters in some 50 countries.

Mrs Merkel’s chief of staff, Helge Braun, criticised the group’s tactics.

“We all share an interest in climate protection, and the Paris climate targets are our standard in this,” he told ZDF television.

“If you demonstrate against or for that, that is OK, but if you announce dangerous interventions in road traffic or things like this, of course that is just not on.”

He dismissed the idea of declaring a “climate emergency”, saying that the constitution does not provide for such a thing and it does not translate into “concrete action”.

More on this topic

Extinction Rebellion to begin a week of disruption to highlight climate emergencyExtinction Rebellion to begin a week of disruption to highlight climate emergency

Business group criticises planned Extinction Rebellion protestBusiness group criticises planned Extinction Rebellion protest

Cork climate activist Saoi O’Connor says act now or 'we may not have a future'Cork climate activist Saoi O’Connor says act now or 'we may not have a future'

The climate hunters: Three young women racing to defuse methane time bombThe climate hunters: Three young women racing to defuse methane time bomb

Extinction Rebellionclimate changeTOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

New whistleblower may give Democrats fresh leadsNew whistleblower may give Democrats fresh leads

Jennifer Arcuri refuses to say whether she had an affair with Boris JohnsonJennifer Arcuri refuses to say whether she had an affair with Boris Johnson

US troops begin withdrawal from Turkey’s border in SyriaUS troops begin withdrawal from Turkey’s border in Syria

Deadly protests continue in Iraqi capitalDeadly protests continue in Iraqi capital


Lifestyle

I have always been hugely interested in being part of the beauty industry and I trained as a beauty and body therapist.You've Been Served: Nicola Hollingsworth, Spa Manager

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »