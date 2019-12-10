Extinction Rebellion protesters glue themselves to Tory election bus after Boris Johnson JCB stunt

Extinction Rebellion protesters dressed as bees have delayed a Conservative Party election campaign bus by gluing themselves to the front of it.

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was not on board the bus when it tried to leave JCB in Uttoxeter.

It comes after Mr Johnson knocked down a polystyrene wall with “Gridlock” written on it during his latest campaign visit.

Police attended the scene and released the three protesters after a delay of more than 100 minutes. They were placed in handcuffs by police.

One activist, who identified himself as James, told the PA news agency: “We’re from Extinction Rebellion.

The Conservatives have failed for the duration of the entire general election campaign, with only two days to go, to raise the prospect of the climate and ecological crisis which is facing humanity and all life on this planet.

“It’s going to severely impact our society and generations of British people to come and people around the planet.

“The Conservatives have a decarbonisation target of 2050, which is quite frankly a death sentence for everybody.”

The Prime Minister’s stunt took place at the JCB Cab Manufacturing Centre, near Uttoxeter.

A sign with “Get Brexit done” was in the digger’s bucket.

Mr Johnson posed for a photo outside the cab before giving a thumbs up and repeating: “Get Brexit done.” He then left the room.