News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Extinction Rebellion protesters block London Fashion Week doors

Extinction Rebellion protesters block London Fashion Week doors
By Press Association
Friday, September 13, 2019 - 09:56 AM

Extinction Rebellion protesters covered in fake blood have glued themselves to an entrance to London Fashion Week.

Pictures posted by the group on Friday morning show activists blocking doors to the trade show venue in The Strand, while others poured buckets of fake blood around the entrance to create a “bleeding red carpet”.

The environmental campaign movement said it was staging the so-called “die-in” to urge the fashion industry to “tell the truth about its contribution to the climate and ecological crisis”.

The Extinction Rebellion protesters wore white clothes with fake blood stains (Gareth Morris/PA)
The Extinction Rebellion protesters wore white clothes with fake blood stains (Gareth Morris/PA)

The protesters, wearing white clothes with red blood stains, were photographed holding hands and carrying flags.

Extinction Rebellion said the protest marked the start of five days of action targeting the fashion industry which had “blood on its hands” due to its environmental record.

A separate protest outside London Fashion Week is planned by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) supporters, who will douse themselves in “toxic slime” to highlight the “leather industry’s planet-poisoning waste”.

Extinction Rebellion activist Sara Arnold, 32, who is the founder of a fashion rental company, said: “Instead of the fashion industry exploiting sustainability to sustain business as usual, it should use its influence and creativity to sustain life on Earth.

The Extinction Rebellion protesters staged a ‘die-in’ outside an entrance to London Fashion Week (Gareth Morris/PA)
The Extinction Rebellion protesters staged a ‘die-in’ outside an entrance to London Fashion Week (Gareth Morris/PA)

“The industry is set to grow by 63% between now and 2030. It is time for it to admit that it has failed to make itself sustainable.

“The fashion industry’s footprint grows season after season. It has now run out of time. We must act now.”

Extinction Rebellion said the fashion industry is one of the most polluting industries in the world, with a carbon footprint more than that of international flights and shipping combined.

The group added that the industry is set to grow by 63% by 2030, which will lead to “even more destructive emissions”.

Extinction Rebellion said the five days of action targeting the fashion industry will come ahead of an International Rebellion beginning on October 7, which will see cities across the globe call for immediate action on the climate and ecological crisis.

A spokeswoman for the event refused to comment.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Josepha Madigan's plans to relocate turf cutters rejected by An Bord PleanálaJosepha Madigan's plans to relocate turf cutters rejected by An Bord Pleanála

Brazil’s Space Research Institute finds more than 15,000 rain forest fires in 10 daysBrazil’s Space Research Institute finds more than 15,000 rain forest fires in 10 days

UK to host key UN climate talks in 2020UK to host key UN climate talks in 2020

Greenpeace activists ‘detained’ as they try to block coal delivery in Polish portGreenpeace activists ‘detained’ as they try to block coal delivery in Polish port

climate changeEnvironmentExtinction Rebellionfashion industryTOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Public transport strike over pensions reform paralyses ParisPublic transport strike over pensions reform paralyses Paris

Torrential rain causes third death in south-eastern SpainTorrential rain causes third death in south-eastern Spain

Calais migrant camp cleared by police for third day in a rowCalais migrant camp cleared by police for third day in a row

Schools and airport forced to close as Indonesia fires rageSchools and airport forced to close as Indonesia fires rage


Lifestyle

Katie Wright asks a beauty therapist how to tackle spots beyond your teenage years.Adult acne: Why it occurs and what you can do about it, according to an expert

One in five UK children has eczema, and struggles to stop scratching it. A dermatologist reveals how to manage the dry skin condition.Ask an expert: How do I stop my child scratching their eczema?

A mid-life crisis can happen to anyone, particularly those who feel they are on a treadmill of obligation when all they want is a feeling of freedom, writes Rita de Brún.Midlife turbulence a chance for change

The Cork Zine Archive is currently on display in UCC,offering a glimpse into a golden era for youth culture on Leeside, writes Des O’Driscoll.'Here was a first-hand account, almost like reading a diary of the time' - Cork Zine Archive on display at UCC

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 15
  • 24
  • 33
  • 41
  • 42
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »