News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Extinction Rebellion protester, 91, tells British court he ‘trembles’ for future generations

Extinction Rebellion protester, 91, tells British court he ‘trembles’ for future generations
By Press Association
Thursday, December 05, 2019 - 04:14 PM

A 91-year-old man has told a court he deliberately disobeyed police orders during an Extinction Rebellion protest because he “trembles” for future generations dealing with the climate crisis.

John Lynes, 91, walked with a cane as he appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Thursday on charged in connection with the environmental protest on September 21 in Dover, Kent.

During the demonstration protesters occupied one side of a dual carriageway near the Port of Dover amid a heavy police presence.

John Lynes leaving Folkestone Magistrates’ Court after a previous hearing (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
John Lynes leaving Folkestone Magistrates’ Court after a previous hearing (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Protesters were told they could demonstrate in an area cordoned off for their use on the westbound A20, but risked arrest if they tried to block eastbound lanes used by lorries to access ferries.

Lynes, of St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, is on trial for failing to comply with a condition at a public assembly – referring to a section 14 order made by Kent Police.

He told the court on Thursday that he deliberately chose to disobey the police order to give greater awareness to climate change.

I tremble for their future all the more because our generation and my generation especially, was responsible for creating the climate crisis

“I wanted to be arrested,” he said.

READ MORE

France shuts down amid nationwide strike over pension reforms

“People caused the climate crisis and people should be able to put an end to it as well.

“I didn’t act irresponsibly or casually on this, I did it with a heavy heart.”

Lynes said the protesters had made all efforts to let the police know of their intentions.

When asked by prosecutor Paul Edwards if it was necessary for them to leave the designated area, he said: “If we hadn’t then nobody would have taken notice.”

Explaining his reason for protesting, Lynes told the court he has 31 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren who he worries about.

“I tremble for their future,” he said.

“I tremble for their future all the more because our generation and my generation especially, was responsible for creating the climate crisis.”

Lynes is on trial alongside Ursula Pethick, 83, of Robertsbridge, East Sussex and John Halladay, 61, who is charged as an organiser of a public assembly which failed to comply with a condition.

Halladay, of Canterbury, Kent, argues he was never described as an organiser of the event.

The trial of all three continues.

READ MORE

Brexit Party MEPs quit as they accuse Farage of putting EU exit at risk

More on this topic

Satellites aiming to measure carbon emissions ‘will not be used to police world’ say EUSatellites aiming to measure carbon emissions ‘will not be used to police world’ say EU

Air New Zealand trials edible coffee cupsAir New Zealand trials edible coffee cups

Smoky coal ban: Extend the prohibition nationwideSmoky coal ban: Extend the prohibition nationwide

Victoria White: How Government packaged its support of industry as sustainabilityVictoria White: How Government packaged its support of industry as sustainability

TOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

France shuts down amid nationwide strike over pension reformsFrance shuts down amid nationwide strike over pension reforms

Brexit Party MEPs quit as they accuse Farage of putting EU exit at riskBrexit Party MEPs quit as they accuse Farage of putting EU exit at risk

Nancy Pelosi authorises drafting of impeachment articles against TrumpNancy Pelosi authorises drafting of impeachment articles against Trump

European Space Agency working on technology to ’embrace’ defunct satellitesEuropean Space Agency working on technology to ’embrace’ defunct satellites


Lifestyle

The bug causes vomiting and diarrhoea and can leave people feeling weak.Tips to help stop the spread of the dreaded norovirus

Susan McGarvey, public health nurse, Arranmore, Co Donegal.Working Life: Public health nurse Susan McGarvey

I have a mild dose of laryngitis, brought on by a throat infection. I’ve tried gargling with salted water but it hasn’t helped much. What would you recommend?Natural Health: How to deal with incredibly frustrating laryngitis

Searching for the perfect perfume to gift this Christmas? Rachel Marie Walsh picks the best.Searching for the perfect perfume to gift this Christmas? We've got you covered

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »