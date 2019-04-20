NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Explosion rocks Afghanistan capital Kabul

Saturday, April 20, 2019 - 09:37 AM

An explosion has rocked the central district of the Afghan capital Kabul, officials say.

Nasart Rahimi, a spokesman for the interior ministry, said the blast occurred during an ongoing shootout with security forces outside the telecommunications ministry.

Mr Rahimi did not provide details on any casualties.

No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Both Taliban insurgents and the Islamic state group are active in eastern Afghanistan and have previously claimed attacks in Kabul.

- Press Association

