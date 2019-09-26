News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Explosion risk as Russian trawler catches fire in Norwegian harbour

Explosion risk as Russian trawler catches fire in Norwegian harbour
By Press Association
Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 09:59 AM

A Russian trawler with an ammonia tank and about 200,000 litres of diesel oil inside is in flames at a northern Norwegian port and authorities have evacuated surrounding areas because of an explosion risk.

The Norwegian public broadcaster NRK said on Thursday the fire on the vessel named Bukhta Naezdnik started on Wednesday.

It is currently moored at the port of Breivika in the Tromso region.

Photos and video footage from the scene showed the vessel had listed drastically by this morning and was covered with thick smoke.

NRK said nearly 100 people had been evacuated from the area.

READ MORE

Majority of Thomas Cook crew left abroad after collapse are returned home

- Press Association

NorwayRussia

More in this Section

Israeli PM Netanyahu asked by president to form new governmentIsraeli PM Netanyahu asked by president to form new government

Johnson: 'Paralysed' Parliament will keep 'sabotaging' Brexit negotiations Johnson: 'Paralysed' Parliament will keep 'sabotaging' Brexit negotiations

Prehistoric babies may have been ‘bottle-fed’ animal milk, study suggestsPrehistoric babies may have been ‘bottle-fed’ animal milk, study suggests

Derby County players on drink-drive charge after crashDerby County players on drink-drive charge after crash


Lifestyle

Dawn Bradfield is from Kilmurry, near Macroom, Co Cork, and stars in the stage adaptation of Louise O’Neill’s novel, Asking For It, which returns to the Everyman in Cork tonight and continues until Saturday, October 5. The play then moves to the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin from Oct 9-26.A Question of Taste: Dawn Bradfield

LOATH to describe herself as a vocational writer as she thinks that’s pretentious, Sarah Harte says her need to write is “more like a disease.”Sarah Harte returning to her love of fiction

Cork director John Crowley impressed with Brooklyn and Intermission. Now he helms the film adaptation of bestselling book The Goldfinch, writes Esther McCarthy.Cork director John Crowley on bringing The Goldfinch to the big screen

IN MY work, as a systemically trained family psychotherapist, I am always looking at the ecologies in which we live.Examine Yourself: We have to listen to our bodies if we are to survive

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »