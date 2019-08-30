News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Experts on watch for more explosions from Stromboli volcano

Experts on watch for more explosions from Stromboli volcano
By Press Association
Friday, August 30, 2019 - 09:29 PM

Italian scientists are keeping a close watch for more spectacular explosions of lava and ash from Stromboli volcano, which appears to be in its most active phase in around 100 years.

Volcanologists at Italy’s national geophysics institute said flaming lava continued flowing on Friday down an uninhabited slope of the tiny island and into the Mediterranean Sea north of Sicily.

Smoke billows from the volcano on the Italian island of Stromboli (Marta Carpinelli Via AP)
Smoke billows from the volcano on the Italian island of Stromboli (Marta Carpinelli Via AP)

Experts say the last time the volcano was so lively was in the first decades of the 20th century.

The latest phase of highly explosive activity began in early July, killing a hiker.

Earlier this week, there were several spectacular explosions of ash and fiery lava stones.

Some tourists fled Stromboli, which has some 400 full-time residents. But dozens more tourists have arrived for long-scheduled holidays.

Ferries and hydrofoils are still running.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Small business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax billsSmall business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax bills

Alien turns 40: Where no-one can hear you screamAlien turns 40: Where no-one can hear you scream

Homophobic banner briefly halts play as PSG go top of Ligue 1Homophobic banner briefly halts play as PSG go top of Ligue 1

Riot police dealing with ‘significant disorder’ sparked by Irish unity march protests in GlasgowRiot police dealing with ‘significant disorder’ sparked by Irish unity march protests in Glasgow

More in this Section

Woman begins legal action after giving birth alone in prison cellWoman begins legal action after giving birth alone in prison cell

Bid to put stop to Johnson's suspension of Parliament rejected by Scottish courtBid to put stop to Johnson's suspension of Parliament rejected by Scottish court

Commons Brexit showdown looms for Johnson following prorogation rowCommons Brexit showdown looms for Johnson following prorogation row

Man to walk free after 36-year prison term for stealing $50Man to walk free after 36-year prison term for stealing $50


Lifestyle

There is really nothing as soothing, reassuring or comforting in the realm of cooking and eating than a good chicken stock. It forms the base to all of the best soups, broths and gravies, can be used to give pasta dishes more depth and is the essential ingredient that will make or break a really good risotto.The Currabinny chefs make use of leftover chicken

I’m increasingly dismayed by the often ill-informed debate on climate change. For many, ‘stop eating meat’ is considered to be the solution to all our planetary and climate change ills. Farmers of all persuasions are being tarred with the same brush and vilified.Darina Allen's failsafe beef stew

From film to fashion, books to TV, our writers pick the best cultural highlights of the season.Hot 100: The biggest tickets for this autumn

It was always the plan that I should run the farm at Ballymaloe.This much I know: Rory Allen, Ballymaloe Grainstore

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »