News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Exit polls show Abe’s ruling bloc wins elections in Japan

Exit polls show Abe’s ruling bloc wins elections in Japan
Sunday, July 21, 2019 - 01:35 PM

Exit polls in Japan show Prime Minster Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition is certain to secure the majority of 124 seats contested in upper house elections.

Japanese media released result projections shortly after polls closed at 8pm on Sunday.

Public broadcaster NHK says Mr Abe’s ruling bloc is sure to win 63 seats, and may reach the two-thirds super majority needed to propose a constitutional revision.

Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe (Carl Court/PA)
Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe (Carl Court/PA)

Mr Abe hopes to gain enough seats to boost chances for revising the constitution, his long-cherished goal before his term ends in 2021.

Sunday’s election was for the less powerful of Japan’s two parliamentary chambers.

The upper house does not choose the prime minister.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Police get arrest warrant as survivor recalls Kyoto arsonPolice get arrest warrant as survivor recalls Kyoto arson

Update: Dozens dead after Japanese animation studio hit by arson attackUpdate: Dozens dead after Japanese animation studio hit by arson attack

Heavy rain in Japan causes floods, mudslides and a blackoutHeavy rain in Japan causes floods, mudslides and a blackout

Japan resumes commercial whaling after three-decade break Japan resumes commercial whaling after three-decade break

TOPIC: Japan

More in this Section

£1m campaign to keep notebooks of Charles Darwin’s mentor in UK£1m campaign to keep notebooks of Charles Darwin’s mentor in UK

Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin marks Apollo 11 anniversary at launch siteMoonwalker Buzz Aldrin marks Apollo 11 anniversary at launch site

Astronauts blast off on moon landing anniversaryAstronauts blast off on moon landing anniversary

British Airways suspends flights to Cairo as security ‘precaution’British Airways suspends flights to Cairo as security ‘precaution’


Lifestyle

Javier Cercas’s new novel, ‘Lord of All the Dead’, is as preoccupied with the Spanish Civil War, the nature of heroism, and the distortions of history as his most famous, ‘Soldiers of Salamis’, says Alannah Hopkin .Book Review: Lord of All the Dead; Soldiers of Salamis by Javier Cercas

What do you recommend for wasp stings? My three-year-old got a sting on his neck last week and was very distressed. I want to have a remedy on hand for future emergencies.My three-year-old got a bee sting. Is there a remedy?

A new study says feeding at the breast is better for baby than using expressed milk. Is it time mothers reconsidered their use of breast pumps, asks Sharon Ní Chonchúir.Best for baby? Pumped breastmilk under the microscope

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »