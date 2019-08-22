News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Ex-White House press secretary Sarah Sanders heads to Fox News as a contributor

Ex-White House press secretary Sarah Sanders heads to Fox News as a contributor
By Press Association
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 05:28 PM

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who once sparred with journalists, has decided to join them.

Fox News said that Ms Sanders has been hired to provide political commentary and analysis across all its properties, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and the radio and podcast division.

Ms Sanders was press secretary for US president Donald Trump from July 2017 through June 2019, quarrelling with reporters who aggressively questioned her about any number of controversies involving the president.

In a statement, Ms Sanders says she is “beyond proud” to join Fox.

She will make her debut on Fox & Friends on September 6.

READ MORE

Three dead, including child, as lightning strikes in Poland’s Tatra Mountains

- Press Association

More on this topic

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

Scene & Heard: Everything entertainment you need to look out forScene & Heard: Everything entertainment you need to look out for

Who is Anastasia Karanikolaou? The Instagram megastar who has just launched a fashion rangeWho is Anastasia Karanikolaou? The Instagram megastar who has just launched a fashion range

5 baby-friendly destinations for your first family holiday5 baby-friendly destinations for your first family holiday

Fox Sarah Sanders

More in this Section

Early life on Earth ‘limited by a single enzyme’Early life on Earth ‘limited by a single enzyme’

Woman, 93, dies from ‘broken heart syndrome’ following burglary in UKWoman, 93, dies from ‘broken heart syndrome’ following burglary in UK

UK Government ‘will struggle with no-deal Brexit immigration restrictions’UK Government ‘will struggle with no-deal Brexit immigration restrictions’

UK opposition leaders agree to meet Jeremy Corbyn to try to block no-deal BrexitUK opposition leaders agree to meet Jeremy Corbyn to try to block no-deal Brexit


Lifestyle

Eating outdoors never looked so stylish.5 of the best cities for al fresco dining

Ultra-long haul flights from London to the east coast of Australia could be coming soon.What might happen to your body on a 19 hour flight to Sydney?

They’ve collaborated with influencer Lucy Williams and the collection is inspired by her birth year.Everything we know about the new collection by jewellery brand Missoma

Lauren Taylor catches up with last year’s Great British Menu winner who’s on a mission to make us love goat meat.Chef James Cochran: ‘People need to broaden their minds about eating goat’

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »