Ex-US envoy to Ukraine claims Donald Trump urged her removal

Former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch has told a Capitol committee that the State Department was pressured by President Donald Trump to remove her from her position.

In her opening statement to the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into Mr Trump, Ms Yovanovitch said she was “abruptly” recalled from her post in May and told the president had lost confidence in her. Ms Yovanovitch claimed there was a ‘concerted campaign’ to remove her (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

She said she was told by an official there was a “concerted campaign against me”, and that Mr Trump had pressured officials to remove her for almost a year.

She said in the statement she was incredulous that the government had chosen to remove her “based, as best as I can tell, on unfounded and false claims by people with clearly questionable motives”.