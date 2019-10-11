News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Ex-US envoy to Ukraine claims Donald Trump urged her removal

By Press Association
Friday, October 11, 2019 - 05:57 PM

Former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch has told a Capitol committee that the State Department was pressured by President Donald Trump to remove her from her position.

In her opening statement to the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into Mr Trump, Ms Yovanovitch said she was “abruptly” recalled from her post in May and told the president had lost confidence in her.

Ms Yovanovitch claimed there was a ‘concerted campaign’ to remove her (J Scott Applewhite/AP)
Ms Yovanovitch claimed there was a ‘concerted campaign’ to remove her (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

She said she was told by an official there was a “concerted campaign against me”, and that Mr Trump had pressured officials to remove her for almost a year.

She said in the statement she was incredulous that the government had chosen to remove her “based, as best as I can tell, on unfounded and false claims by people with clearly questionable motives”.

More on this topic

House Democrats subpoena US Energy Secretary in Trump impeachment probeHouse Democrats subpoena US Energy Secretary in Trump impeachment probe

Presidential candidate Joe Biden calls for Trump to be impeachedPresidential candidate Joe Biden calls for Trump to be impeached

Boris Johnson asks Donald Trump to drop immunity for US hit-and-run suspectBoris Johnson asks Donald Trump to drop immunity for US hit-and-run suspect

Rihanna lambasts ‘mentally ill’ Donald Trump over US gun controlRihanna lambasts ‘mentally ill’ Donald Trump over US gun control

Donald TrumpimpeachmentMarie YovanovitchUS CapitolTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

Deadline set for relocation of Franco’s remainsDeadline set for relocation of Franco’s remains

Astronomers reveal violent flaring at centre of black holeAstronomers reveal violent flaring at centre of black hole

Scientists find new way to get drugs past ‘blood-brain barrier’Scientists find new way to get drugs past ‘blood-brain barrier’

Tommy Robinson faces a blanket ban on attending England matchesTommy Robinson faces a blanket ban on attending England matches


Lifestyle

Brexit and the highs and lows of Guy Garvey's life loom large in Elbow's darkest and most thrilling album yet, writes Ed Power.Review: Giants of All Sizes, Elbow

Clodagh Finn talks to four people who turned their passion for food and health into a thriving enterprise.Good for you: Four people who turned their passion for food and health into a business

The use of crystals for healing has gone mainstream with celebrities leading way.But do they work and are they ethically sourced, asks Helen O’Callaghan.Rock stars: Do healing crystals live up to their hype?

His morning radio slot ended earlier this year – but Bernard O’Shea has never been busier, starting with his debut book, writes Esther McCarthy.With a debut book out, Bernard O’Shea has never been busier

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »