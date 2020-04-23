Ex-tube driver appointed to prestigious science programme

A tube driver who swapped the Underground for undergraduate life has been appointed to one of the world’s most prestigious science programmes.

Jacqueline Campbell, 37, had spent many years working as a tube train driver and a care worker before she went to university.

But after making the leap and graduating from the University of Brighton as a mature student, she has now been appointed as one of just 22 Fellows on the Schmidt Science Fellows programme.

She praised the East Sussex university, saying: “I am very grateful to the University as I started my degree there as a mature student having been a tube train driver and care worker for many years.

“It was a difficult transition into science, made much easier by all the wonderful staff at Brighton.”

Ms Campbell graduated with an Earth and Ocean Sciences degree from the University of Brighton’s School of Environment and Technology in 2016, and later won a PhD studentship at UCL where she is studying planetary science.

She plans to go on to study ocean acidification using satellite data, and to make scientific data easier to access and interpret.

The Schmidt Science Fellows programme encourages emerging scientists to develop novel solutions to society’s challenges.