Ex-Trump aide Paul Manafort taken to hospital during prison term

By Press Association
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 06:26 AM

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort has been taken to hospital while serving his federal prison sentence, according to reports.

Manafort, who is serving more than seven years in prison after being convicted as part of the special counsel’s Russia investigation, was moved to the hospital last week from a federal prison in Pennsylvania for a heart-related condition, sources told the Associated Press.

Manafort was among the first people to be charged in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, which examined possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election campaign.

Manafort, who was prosecuted in two federal courts, was convicted by a jury in federal court in Virginia last year and later pleaded guilty in Washington.

He is serving more than seven years in prison and was immediately hit after his March sentencing with state charges in New York that could put him outside the president’s power to pardon.

New York prosecutors accused him of giving false information on a mortgage loan application.

A hearing in New York on Manafort’s state case is expected to go on Wednesday as scheduled, without him in the courtroom.

A judge is expected to rule on a defence motion seeking to have the case dismissed on double jeopardy grounds.

The federal Bureau of Prisons said it could not provide specific information about an inmate’s medical condition, citing safety and privacy concerns.

Manafort’s attorney did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

