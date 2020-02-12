News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ex-Russian prison official kills himself in court after he is jailed

Moscow City Court. Pic: Wikipedia
By Press Association
Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - 01:16 PM

A former Russian prison service official shot himself dead in a courtroom after being handed a three-year sentence on corruption charges.

Local court and investigative officials said Viktor Sviridov, who had served as chief of department in the federal prison service, took out his pistol and shot himself dead in the courtroom after hearing the verdict.

Officials are now looking at how Sviridov was able to bring the gun into the court building.

Sviridov was convicted of extorting a 10-million ruble bribe.

Sviridov pleaded guilty to the charges and his lawyers asked the judge not to send him to prison.

He had been requested not to leave Moscow and came to attend the sentencing from home.

Russian prison

