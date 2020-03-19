News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Ex-political adviser tells court he checked welfare of woman alone with Salmond

Ex-political adviser tells court he checked welfare of woman alone with Salmond
By Press Association
Thursday, March 19, 2020 - 02:02 PM

Alex Salmond’s former adviser has told a jury he checked on the “welfare” of a woman who was left alone with the former first minister of Scotland.

Salmond, 65, faces allegations of 13 alleged sexual offences against nine women, all of which he denies.

He has previously said a civil servant in the Scottish Government, known as Woman B, had “misremembered” an incident in which he is accused of grabbing her and trying to kiss her following a meeting at the first minister’s official residence, Bute House in Edinburgh, in 2010.

Alex Prentice QC asked Salmond’s former special adviser why he returned to a room the former first minister and Woman B had been left alone in (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Alex Prentice QC asked Salmond’s former special adviser why he returned to a room the former first minister and Woman B had been left alone in (Andrew Milligan/PA)

She earlier told the jury trying to shake him off was like “wrestling with an octopus” after he allegedly tried to recreate the pose on a Christmas card, featuring an image of a man and woman about to kiss.

Salmond’s former special adviser, Alexander Bell, 54, told the High Court in Edinburgh on the ninth day of the trial today that he had seen “nothing unusual” when he entered the room after the alleged assault.

“There may have been some joking related to the card but I don’t recall being told something she was unhappy about,” he said.

Alex Prentice QC, for the Crown, said: “The first minister and (the complainer) were alone in the drawing room, you having left and gone downstairs.

“Did you consider it necessary to return to the room? What was your intention in returning to the room?”

Journalist Mr Bell said: “To ensure that the welfare of my colleague was OK.”

Salmond is on trial over accusations of sexual assault, including an attempted rape, spanning a period between June 2008 and November 2014.

His lawyers previously lodged special defences of consent and alibi.

Consent was given as a defence for three alleged sexual assaults and an alleged indecent assault against three women.

Judge Lady Dorrian told the jury they have now heard all of the evidence in the case with speeches to follow.

The trial continues.

READ MORE

Downing Street: London will not be locked down like other world cities

More on this topic

Supreme Court upholds key findings on standard of care for cervical cancer screeningSupreme Court upholds key findings on standard of care for cervical cancer screening

Man charged in relation to robbery and fatal traffic collision in DublinMan charged in relation to robbery and fatal traffic collision in Dublin

Judge says court sittings in Clare pub no longer safe; Tells prisoner to stop sucking thumbJudge says court sittings in Clare pub no longer safe; Tells prisoner to stop sucking thumb

Man with 271 previous convictions refused bail in “high speed” pursuit case Man with 271 previous convictions refused bail in “high speed” pursuit case

Alex SalmondHigh Court in EdinburghTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Virus epicentre in China reports no new Covid-19 casesVirus epicentre in China reports no new Covid-19 cases

Harvey Weinstein transferred to state prison ahead of birthdayHarvey Weinstein transferred to state prison ahead of birthday

Trump defends use of ‘Chinese virus’ when referring to Covid-19Trump defends use of ‘Chinese virus’ when referring to Covid-19

Boris Johnson has ‘no intention’ of delaying Brexit transition amid coronavirus pandemicBoris Johnson has ‘no intention’ of delaying Brexit transition amid coronavirus pandemic


Lifestyle

Classic fashion is making a comeback – and this spring is all about crisp shirts. By Prudence Wade.Crisp shirts are a wardrobe must-have this season

Leading neurosurgeon Dr Rahul Jandial tells Lisa Salmon about the simple lifestyle measures that can help keep your brain healthy.How to prevent dementia – according to a brain surgeon

Expecting your newborn to actually “sleep like a baby” means you could be in for bit of a shock, despite the picturesque lace-draped crib you invested in and all those rosy expectations about a calm and tranquil motherhood.The best guide for new mums Lucy Wolfe's new baby sleep guide

Former Eurovision winner Niamh Kavanagh in conversation with Des O'Driscoll.A Question of Taste: Niamh Kavanagh

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 8
  • 14
  • 15
  • 31
  • 34
  • 13

Full Lotto draw results »