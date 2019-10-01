Ex-police officer found guilty of killing black neighbour

A white former police officer has been found guilty of murder in the US after shooting an unarmed black neighbour in his own apartment.

A jury convicted Amber Guyger over the killing of Botham Jean in Dallas in September 2018.

Guyger was off-duty but still in uniform after a long shift when she shot the 26-year-old accountant from the Caribbean nation of St Lucia. Assistant DA Jason Hermus shows a photo of Botham Jean to the jury (Tom Fox/Dallas Morning News/AP)

At trial, Guyger apologised for killing Mr Jean and said she feared for her life after finding the door unlocked at what she thought was her own apartment.

Guyger’s lawyers called the shooting a “tragic but innocent” mistake.

Prosecutors questioned how Guyger missed numerous signs that she was at the wrong apartment.

Mr Jean was unarmed and had been eating ice cream before Guyger entered his apartment.