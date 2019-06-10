News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ex-Pakistan president arrested by anti-corruption investigators

Monday, June 10, 2019 - 02:36 PM

Pakistan’s anti-corruption body has arrested former president Asif Ali Zardari, widower of assassinated ex-premier Benazir Bhutto, in a multi-million dollar money laundering case.

Today’s development came hours after a court in Islamabad rejected a request by Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur for an extension of their bail that would have allow them to remain free pending trial in the case.

The court’s decision paved the way for the National Accountability Bureau to arrest the two.

Zardari is the widower of Benazir Bhutto (B.K. Bangash/AP)

However, the anti-corruption body did not arrest Zardari’s sister and no explanation was given.

Zardari, currently a politician in the lower house of Parliament, and his sister, also a politician, have been accused of having dozens of bogus bank accounts.

Earlier today, the two attended the court hearing amid tight security.

