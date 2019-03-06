NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Ex-Nissan chairman Ghosn ‘leaves detention’ after posing bail

Wednesday, March 06, 2019 - 08:24 AM

A man believed to be former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn has left detention in Tokyo after posting bail, according to Associated Press journalists.

Ghosn was reportedly released from Tokyo Detention Centre on Wednesday after putting up 1 billion yen (£6.8 million) in bail.

Surrounded by uniformed guards and wearing a face mask, hat, glasses and the clothing of a construction worker, he climbed into a white van and left the facility without making any comments.

He was arrested in November and is charged with falsifying financial reports and breach of trust.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Japan court grants bail to former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn

Tokyo open world's biggest Starbucks in 'coffee wonderland'

Tokyo to crack down on smokers at Olympics

Japan’s emperor marks 30th year of reign at Tokyo ceremony


KEYWORDS

Carlos GhosnNissan

More in this Section

Hillary Clinton rules out running for president in 2020

Japan court grants bail to former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn

Anonymous winner claims 1.5 billion US dollars Mega Millions jackpot

Labour MPs’ anger at Corbyn staffer’s role in anti-Semitism cases


Lifestyle

When popstars were not allowed to be themselves

The buzz around pollination

GameTech: Getting funky with Toejam and Earl

Led Zeppelin: Whole lotta love

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »