Ex-Nissan chairman Ghosn ‘leaves detention’ after posing bail

A man believed to be former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn has left detention in Tokyo after posting bail, according to Associated Press journalists.

Ghosn was reportedly released from Tokyo Detention Centre on Wednesday after putting up 1 billion yen (£6.8 million) in bail.

Surrounded by uniformed guards and wearing a face mask, hat, glasses and the clothing of a construction worker, he climbed into a white van and left the facility without making any comments.

He was arrested in November and is charged with falsifying financial reports and breach of trust.

