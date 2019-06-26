News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ex-Israel PM Ehud Barak returns to politics in bid to oust Benjamin Netanyahu

Wednesday, June 26, 2019 - 05:55 PM

Israel’s former prime minister Ehud Barak has announced he is returning to politics and is forming a new party that will aim to unseat prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in upcoming elections.

Speaking at a Tel Aviv press conference on Wednesday, Mr Barak called for an end to “Netanyahu’s rule with the radicals, racists and corrupt, with the Messianists and his corrupt leadership”.

The 77-year-old Mr Barak, who was once Mr Netanyahu’s army commander, served as military chief and then prime minister from 1999-2000.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Sebastian Scheiner/AP)
Most recently, he served as Mr Netanyahu’s defence minister.

He retired from politics in 2013, but has been an outspoken critic of Mr Netanyahu since.

Israel will hold a second parliamentary election in September after Mr Netanyahu failed to form a governing coalition following April’s vote.

- Press Association

