News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Ex-girlfriend of Babes in the Wood killer denies perjury at 1987 trial

Ex-girlfriend of Babes in the Wood killer denies perjury at 1987 trial
By Press Association
Wednesday, July 01, 2020 - 11:03 AM

The ex-girlfriend of Babes in the Wood murderer Russell Bishop has denied perjury over his 1987 murder trial.

Jennifer Johnson is accused of lying over a key piece of evidence 32 years ago.

Bishop was first tried for the brutal murders of schoolgirls Karen Hadaway and Nicola Fellows in 1987 but was controversially acquitted.

It was not until 2018 that he was finally brought to justice for the killings.

Johnson, now 54, is alleged to have lied at the first trial and claimed a blue Pinto sweatshirt did not belong to Bishop and that she had never seen it before, according to the charge.

She is charged with wilfully making a false statement in judicial proceedings under the Perjury Act and committing an act or series of acts with intent to pervert the course of justice.

Appearing at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, Johnson, of Saunders Park View in Brighton, officially entered not guilty pleas to the charges.

She appeared before the same court last week via Skype, but was unable to enter pleas because of what the judge said were “extremely unsatisfactory” technical issues.

At that hearing the court was told she will be running a defence of duress to the charges.

A provisional trial date of March 22, 2021 has been set and Johnson was told it may take place before a high court judge.

READ MORE

'The guilt was overwhelming': Dublin footballer describes having Covid-19

More on this topic

Ex-justice minister succeeds in joining newspaper's publishing arm to defamation actionEx-justice minister succeeds in joining newspaper's publishing arm to defamation action

Man stabbed 16 times and set on fire after ex-girlfriend spread false rumour he was garda informantMan stabbed 16 times and set on fire after ex-girlfriend spread false rumour he was garda informant

Climate group challenges refusal to grant free legal aidClimate group challenges refusal to grant free legal aid

Judge refuses to allow rape accused change legal representation for sixth timeJudge refuses to allow rape accused change legal representation for sixth time


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Babes in the Wood murdersBrightonCourtsKaren HadawayNicola FellowsRussell BishopTOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Joe Biden: ‘White flag’ Trump has left the battlefieldJoe Biden: ‘White flag’ Trump has left the battlefield

Mississippi officially drops Confederate-themed flagMississippi officially drops Confederate-themed flag

Hong Kong marks China rule after security law’s passageHong Kong marks China rule after security law’s passage

Calls for UN probe of China’s forced birth control on UighursCalls for UN probe of China’s forced birth control on Uighurs


Lifestyle

As restrictions lift and a sense of normalcy returns, Lauren Taylor reflects on the elements of lockdown life we might want to hold on to.Should you maintain a slower pace of life after lockdown?

A large-scale study finds a worrying degree of sunburn among children, says Helen O'CallaghanSun smart: Children need to cover up to stay safe

Des O'Driscoll has your telly picks for tonight.Wednesday's TV Highlights: Irish talents shine in Dunkirk and more Premier League football

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »