Ex-girlfriend of Babes in the Wood killer denies perjury at 1987 trial

The ex-girlfriend of Babes in the Wood murderer Russell Bishop has denied perjury over his 1987 murder trial.

Jennifer Johnson is accused of lying over a key piece of evidence 32 years ago.

Bishop was first tried for the brutal murders of schoolgirls Karen Hadaway and Nicola Fellows in 1987 but was controversially acquitted.

It was not until 2018 that he was finally brought to justice for the killings.

Johnson, now 54, is alleged to have lied at the first trial and claimed a blue Pinto sweatshirt did not belong to Bishop and that she had never seen it before, according to the charge.

She is charged with wilfully making a false statement in judicial proceedings under the Perjury Act and committing an act or series of acts with intent to pervert the course of justice.

Appearing at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, Johnson, of Saunders Park View in Brighton, officially entered not guilty pleas to the charges.

She appeared before the same court last week via Skype, but was unable to enter pleas because of what the judge said were “extremely unsatisfactory” technical issues.

At that hearing the court was told she will be running a defence of duress to the charges.

A provisional trial date of March 22, 2021 has been set and Johnson was told it may take place before a high court judge.