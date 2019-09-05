News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ex-football agent claims ‘witch hunt’ as he denies bankruptcy spending charges

By Press Association
Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 12:09 PM

Former football “super-agent” Willie McKay has pleaded not guilty to fraud charges and claimed to be a victim of a “witch hunt”.

McKay, 60, denied two offences when he made a brief appearance at Manchester Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, who has represented a number of high-profile football stars, denied two charges under the Insolvency Act.

The charges are that as a bankrupt he made a gift of property by spending £9,100 to buy a Rolex Date Just II watch for his wife in Leeds on December 14 2014; and that a day later he spent £54,000 on a Jaguar XK5 car for his wife in Doncaster.

After entering his not guilty pleas the 10-minute hearing was adjourned for a pre-trial hearing next month.

Outside court McKay, who was involved in the transfer of Emiliano Sala to Cardiff City before the striker died in a plane crash in January, approached reporters and protested his innocence.

He said: “This is an ongoing persecution. That’s what this is all about.” He claimed to be victim of a “witch hunt” by the authorities.

Earlier Andrew Evans, prosecuting, said the gifts amounted to £63,100 and the matter should not be dealt with at the magistrates’ court but at a higher court.

David Marsh, defending McKay, said the defendant would elect to be tried by a jury at the higher court.

McKay, of Craighead Road, Glasgow, was given unconditional bail until his next appearance at Manchester Crown Court on October 3.

- Press Association

