Ex-FBI director Comey violated policies in handling of Trump memos – US watchdog

By Press Association
Thursday, August 29, 2019 - 03:53 PM

Former FBI director James Comey violated FBI policies in his handling of memos documenting private conversations with US president Donald Trump, the US Justice Department’s inspector general has said.

The watchdog office said Mr Comey broke FBI rules by giving a memo containing unclassified information to a friend with instructions to share the contents with a reporter.

The office also said Mr Comey failed to notify the FBI after he was fired that he had retained some of the memos in a safe at home.

Mr Comey wrote a series of memos about conversations with Mr Trump he said unnerved him.

He said he wanted to make a record of the interactions because he was concerned Mr Trump might later lie about them.

The US Justice Department has already decided that it will not prosecute Mr Comey over the matter.

