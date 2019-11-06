News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Ex-England footballer Joey Barton denies assaulting rival manager after match

Ex-England footballer Joey Barton denies assaulting rival manager after match
By Press Association
Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 11:48 AM

Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton will go on trial next year accused of assaulting former Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel during an incident following a league match.

Barton, 37, is alleged to have pushed the German boss at Barnsley’s Oakwell Stadium on April 13 this year, leaving him with a damaged tooth.

The former England international pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday.

A provisional trial date was fixed for June 1 2020.

Former England international Joey Barton arrives at Sheffield Crown Court (Joey Barton/PA)
Former England international Joey Barton arrives at Sheffield Crown Court (Joey Barton/PA)

Barton, of Fox Bank Close, in Widnes, Cheshire, stood in the glass-fronted dock, flanked by a security officer, for the 15-minute appearance.

He spoke to confirm his name and date of birth, that he is a UK national, and that he understood various matters outlined by the judge.

Wearing a dark blue jacket over an open-necked light blue shirt and sporting glasses, he also spoke to enter his not guilty plea to the single charge.

The former Manchester City, Newcastle United and Burnley midfielder was charged following an incident in the tunnel after the League One match between Barnsley and Fleetwood, which ended in a 4-2 victory for the home team.

Barton was given unconditional bail by Judge Jeremy Richardson QC.

READ MORE

Trio appear in court over alleged attack on left-wing activist Owen Jones

More on this topic

‘Cruel, brutal and vicious’: English father jailed for life for murdering baby girl‘Cruel, brutal and vicious’: English father jailed for life for murdering baby girl

Court hears boy, 6, from Cork sexually assaulted in ‘game of torture’ over 30 years agoCourt hears boy, 6, from Cork sexually assaulted in ‘game of torture’ over 30 years ago

Boy, 4, told mother after genital warts diagnosis that teen had sexually assaulted himBoy, 4, told mother after genital warts diagnosis that teen had sexually assaulted him

'He is a victim of his own addiction' - Man caught with €3.5k of heroin gets 18 months'He is a victim of his own addiction' - Man caught with €3.5k of heroin gets 18 months

Barnsley FCFleetwood Town FCJoey BartonSheffield Crown CourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

British backpacker strangled by man she met on Tinder, court in New Zealand toldBritish backpacker strangled by man she met on Tinder, court in New Zealand told

Corbyn to pledge he will end need for food banks if he becomes British PMCorbyn to pledge he will end need for food banks if he becomes British PM

Boris Johnson to use UK election launch to insist Brexit must get done quicklyBoris Johnson to use UK election launch to insist Brexit must get done quickly

Horse impaled by fence ‘after being frightened by fireworks’ in WalesHorse impaled by fence ‘after being frightened by fireworks’ in Wales


Lifestyle

I am in my sixties and have a brown patch on my cheek ... is there anything you could suggest that might lighten the dark patch?Skin Nerd: What can I do to lighten a brown patch on my cheek?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »