Ex-death row Scot accused of threatening prosecutor

A Scot who was released after two decades on death row in the US has again been charged with threatening a former assistant prosecutor.

Reports claim Ken Richey pleaded not guilty to retaliation charges on Thursday.

It is the second time the 55-year-old has been accused of threatening those who prosecuted his original case in the 1980s.

In 2012, Richey was sentenced to three years in prison for making threats.

He was on death row in Ohio until 2008 after being convicted of starting a fire that killed a two-year-old girl.

He denied any involvement, and a US court determined his lawyers mishandled the case.

Richey was set free under a plea deal and had drawn support from Pope John Paul II.