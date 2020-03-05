News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Ex-child refugee says modern leaders are using migrants as pawns

Ex-child refugee says modern leaders are using migrants as pawns
By Press Association
Thursday, March 05, 2020 - 03:53 PM

A woman who fled to Britain as a child during the Second World War has accused political leaders of using refugees as “pawns”.

Holocaust education campaigner Ruth Barnett described her heartbreak at recent “awful” scenes of hostility towards migrants in Greece, and hit out at the UK government for “going back on their word” to take in more child refugees.

The 85-year-old, who was made an MBE for services to Holocaust education and awareness, described politics as “absolutely toxic” in relation to the global refugee crisis.

Speaking after being honoured at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, she said: ”I think it’s absolutely appalling that our leaders are able to threaten each other, using people as pawns.”

Ruth Barnett, one of the children, speaking during a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of first Kindertransport in Hope Square, London (Yui Mok/PA)
Ruth Barnett, one of the children, speaking during a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of first Kindertransport in Hope Square, London (Yui Mok/PA)

There have been clashes between police and migrants trying to cross into Greece in the past week, after Turkey opened its previously guarded border.

Greek officers have fired tear gas, stun grenades and water cannon in an attempt to stop thousands of people trying to get into Europe.

Ms Barnett, who arrived in the UK aged four in 1939 on the Kindertransport from Germany, said the refugees were “pawns in a game”.

She said: “This is a political game.

“Turkey is deliberately encouraging them to go for political reasons, not for humanitarian reasons.”

The rejection in January of a measure in the UK guaranteeing family reunion rights for unaccompanied child refugees after EU withdrawal left Ms Barnett appalled.

She said: “I’m absolutely outraged at the Government going back on their word.

Ruth Barnett (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Ruth Barnett (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“It makes me feel very angry. Politics is absolutely toxic.”

Conservative Party MPs voted down the measure despite support in the House of Lords and appeals from children’s charities.

But Ms Barnett said she intends to continue her campaigning work – which involves going into schools and universities to educate people about the Holocaust and consider the realities of wars and genocides today.

She said: “It’s very nice to be honoured, it’s always nice to have what you do appreciated.

“It’s given me a real boost to keep going.”

READ MORE

UK Parliament listens in silence as names of women murdered by men read out by MP Jess Phillips

More on this topic

'There were angry mobs on the road': Irish GP among volunteers attacked on Greek island'There were angry mobs on the road': Irish GP among volunteers attacked on Greek island

Caoimhe Butterly: Inside the refugee campCaoimhe Butterly: Inside the refugee camp

Young migrant children rescued from near-freezing conditions in English ChannelYoung migrant children rescued from near-freezing conditions in English Channel

Child, 10, dies in undercarriage of plane as British MPs vote down child refugee protectionsChild, 10, dies in undercarriage of plane as British MPs vote down child refugee protections

Royal familyTOPIC: Refugee Crisis

More in this Section

Coronavirus halts pilgrimages to Mecca and Friday prayers in IranCoronavirus halts pilgrimages to Mecca and Friday prayers in Iran

Amputees use thought to move individual fingers in bionic limbAmputees use thought to move individual fingers in bionic limb

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders still standing as rivals wilt in White House raceJoe Biden and Bernie Sanders still standing as rivals wilt in White House race

Italian schools to close until March 15 amid Covid-19 outbreakItalian schools to close until March 15 amid Covid-19 outbreak


Lifestyle

Ahead of World Book Day on March 5, Áilín Quinlan picks out some of the new releases — and some beloved classics — for kids. Plus we look ahead to what’s coming down the line in adult fictionPage turners for every bookworm: Our picks to mark World Book Day

As kids across the world dress up as their favourite characters, here are a few new books for different ages to add to their shelves.5 children’s books for your kids on World Book Day

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »