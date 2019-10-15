News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont joins protest in Brussels

Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont joins protest in Brussels
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 03:52 PM

Fugitive ex-Catalan president Carles Puigdemont has joined dozens of pro-Catalonia independence supporters in a protest outside the European Commission a day after the conviction of 12 colleagues in Spain for their role in a secession push led by him in 2017.

Mr Puigdemont said “we need the whole support of European democrats.

“Because that crisis concerns European democracy and the quality of European democracy. It is not a Catalan, a regional or a Spanish issue.”

Carles Puigdemont joined the demonstration (Francisco Seco/AP)
Carles Puigdemont joined the demonstration (Francisco Seco/AP)

A Spanish judge has issued a new international arrest order for Mr Puigdemont.

His colleagues say he is willing to cooperate with Belgian police and authorities.

Mr Puigdemont and other Catalan representatives fleeing justice in Spain demand international institutions end their silence and help create a dialogue between the Spanish government and Catalan pro-independence authorities.

READ MORE

Transport disrupted as Catalans voice anger at jailing of politicians

More on this topic

Transport disrupted as Catalans voice anger at jailing of politiciansTransport disrupted as Catalans voice anger at jailing of politicians

Protests erupt as Spain convicts leading Catalan separatistsProtests erupt as Spain convicts leading Catalan separatists

What does Catalonia secession trial mean for Spain?What does Catalonia secession trial mean for Spain?

Catalan leaders convicted by Spain’s Supreme Court for secession attemptCatalan leaders convicted by Spain’s Supreme Court for secession attempt

Carles PuigdemontCataloniaSpainTOPIC: Catalonia

More in this Section

Drink-driving footballers told they brought ‘shame upon club’ as they avoid jailDrink-driving footballers told they brought ‘shame upon club’ as they avoid jail

Margaret Atwood: Booker Prize will be irrelevant if we don’t save environmentMargaret Atwood: Booker Prize will be irrelevant if we don’t save environment

Jurors in sexual assault trial shown pictures of Gascoigne kissesJurors in sexual assault trial shown pictures of Gascoigne kisses

Nato chief voices ‘deep concerns’ over Turkish military action in northern SyriaNato chief voices ‘deep concerns’ over Turkish military action in northern Syria


Lifestyle

My sister Gabriella always says that during sibling whispers all I ever wanted was to be on stage.This Much I Know: Man of many talents Mike Hanrahan

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman whose husband is controlling and belittling her.Ask a counsellor: ‘My husband is so controlling – what do I do?’

Peter Dowdall branches out to take a look at the mountain ash or rowan.Rowan berries show us how nature is stocking its larder for winter

Friends and Young Offenders actors Shane Casey and Dominic MacHale speak to Pat Fitzpatrick about struggling to make it but why they are not seeking out fame.‘I was down to a euro’ - Watch The Young Offenders actors tell of struggle to make it in acting

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »