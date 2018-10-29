Home»Breaking News»world

‘Evil criminals’ behind Saudi journalist death must face justice, says fiancee

Monday, October 29, 2018 - 09:42 PM

The fiancee of Jamal Khashoggi has called for the “evil criminals and their cowardly political masters” to be held to account for his death.

Speaking at a memorial event held in Westminster, Hatice Cengiz, through a translator, said: “I believe that the Saudi regime knows where his body is.

“They should answer my demand, for this is not only the demand of a fiancee, but a human and Islamic demand, from everyone, every nation.”

She also expressed disappointment in the actions of leaders in other countries and called for US President Donald Trump to “help reveal the truth and ensure justice be served”.

Mr Khashoggi, a former Saudi insider and US resident, was killed in Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

The Washington Post columnist was picking up paperwork from the consulate needed for his upcoming marriage.

People attend a memorial event for murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Mechanical Engineers Institute in London (John Stillwell/PA)

Ms Cengiz told the memorial that the disappearance of Mr Khashoggi has “left a void in [her] heart and soul”.

She said: “If only I knew what would happen, I would have entered the consulate myself.

“If only I knew that would be the last time I would see my Jamal, his smile, hear his laughter, I would have stood in front of that murderous team myself.”

The event on Monday was organised by the Middle East Monitor (MEMO), in association with the Al Sharq Forum.

Hatice Cengiz speaks at the memorial event (John Stillwell/PA)

Mr Khashoggi’s last public appearance was at an event in London last month, which was organised by MEMO.

Other speakers at the memorial included Crispin Blunt MP and Michelle Stanistreet, Secretary General of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Wadah Khanfar, president of the Al Sharq Forum and former director general of Al Jazeera, spoke about Mr Khashoggi, who he referred to as a friend.

Mr Khanfar said: “Jamal could have had the opportunity to live very comfortably in Saudi Arabia, could have accepted to be an adviser to the regime there, could have had the most comfortable life.

“But he gave up all of that and chose to live free and we should choose the same.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Jamal Khashoggi

Related Articles

British Foreign Secretary tells MPs he had no prior knowledge of Khashoggi murder plan

Saudi and Turkish prosecutors discuss Khashoggi killing probe

Political class scrambling to cover up its murderous ways

Top Saudi prosecutor expected in Turkey over writer’s death

More in this Section

UK Budget spending will be fully funded regardless of Brexit outcome, says No 10

Hotel where Bram Stoker started writing Dracula to be awarded plaque

‘No survivors’ from Indonesia flight which crashed into the sea

Angela Merkel prepares to give up top job with party – but remain chancellor


Breaking Stories

4 whisky cocktails you need to know – and the history behind the drinks

Pride of Britain Awards: how celebrities brought the drama to the red carpet

What I learned from having a life coach for three months

Thinking about building a granny flat? Nine important points to keep in mind

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 27, 2018

    • 14
    • 24
    • 30
    • 38
    • 40
    • 45
    • 36

Full Lotto draw results »