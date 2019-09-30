News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Evidence review in case of English girl found dead after household chores row

By Press Association
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 11:38 AM

The evidence in the case of an English schoolgirl found hanged after a family argument is to be reviewed by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Amber Peat’s body was found three days after she went missing from her home following a row with her mother over household chores.

An inquest into the 13-year-old’s death at Nottingham Coroner’s Court heard that she had told her teachers she had to “scrub the floor” until 1.30am and that her stepfather had forced her to wear a “ridiculous” outfit to school.

Police officers search for evidence where the body ofAmber Peat was found (PA)
Police officers search for evidence where the body of Amber Peat was found (PA)

Assistant coroner Laurinda Bower said Amber’s parents, Kelly and Danny Peat, were “not concerned in the slightest” after the teenager left her home in Bosworth Street, Mansfield, at about 5.10pm on May 30, 2015.

Despite the youngster having a history of running away, Mrs Peat only called police to report her missing nearly eight hours later, at 12.56am the following day.

She admitted she should have called sooner when she gave evidence at the inquest.

Amber Peat’s mother, Kelly Peat (PA)
Amber Peat’s mother, Kelly Peat (PA)

Ms Bower also concluded that agencies had missed 11 opportunities which could have prevented the youngster’s death.

Although up to 400 police staff were involved in the search for Amber, her body was only found on June 2.

The CPS have said they are now in the process of deciding whether any criminal charges will be brought in connection with Amber’s death.

A CPS spokesman said: “The evidence provided to us will need to be reviewed in full.

“A charging decision will be made in due course.”

- Press Association

