Evidence now exists of 'organised abuse' between Scottish and English football - investigator

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 06:05 PM

The man leading the investigation into sexual abuse in Scottish football will tonight reveal that he believes there is now evidence that children were trafficked from Scottish football to English football for sex.

A Channel 4 report into paedophile rings in Scottish football will be broadcast this evening at 7pm.

In the report Martin Henry, leader of the independent review of sexual abuse in Scottish football, said new evidence now indicated the existence of "organised abuse between Scotland and England".

"If you'd asked me that question, a month ago, I would have said no. There was no substantive information that we had at that time, that suggested any kind of organised abuse between Scotland and England, under the auspices of football.

"We have had recent accounts, that suggests that that was very much the case. And these have been passed to the English FA inquiry, rightly so, and they've also been reported to the police. I can't comment on them further because they’re now a matter for investigation by the police.

"But the answer to your question is: yes we do have substantive information to suggest that that has been the case."

In a series of further tweets today, the station's chief correspondent Alex Thomson predicted that new evidence of boys being trafficked to England for sex will change the course of the ongoing inquiry.

He also revealed that Bill Kelly, the serial paedophile convicted of abusing 12 boys of 22 years, will give his first TV interview in the report.

Tonights investigation will report:

  • Victim and former soldier Malcolm Rodger who was trafficked from Scottish to English football in his first TV interview
  • Evidence of the psychological damage these events have caused over nearly forty years of keeping silent
  • How Rodger was trafficked to the notorious English football paedophile Barry Bennell
  • How the team conducting the Independent Review of Sexual Abuse in Scottish Football on behalf of the Scottish FA says these trafficking allegations have changed the course of its investigation
  • How the Scottish FA have confirmed that these allegations about trafficking from the Scottish to the English game have given the police grounds to reopen investigations into a number of individuals
  • How the Scottish FA investigation into historic sex abuse in the game is due to be published any day now

