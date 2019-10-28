News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Everything you need to know about Apple TV+

Everything you need to know about Apple TV+
By Press Association
Monday, October 28, 2019 - 03:53 PM

Apple will launch its highly anticipated streaming service Apple TV+ on Friday, along with a range of programmes boasting big-name stars.

It will go head-to-head with current contenders Netflix and Amazon, as well as soon-to-be-unveiled Disney+ and BritBox.

If this is the start of the streaming wars, then Apple’s army is made up of top-tier Hollywood talent.

Among them are Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston – last seen together on Friends – in The Morning Show, about a daytime TV show struck by a Me Too scandal.

It also stars Steve Carell as the disgraced former anchor, a character reminiscent of fired NBC presenter Matt Lauer.

A show hoping to lure younger viewers away from the clutches of Netflix is Dickinson, a vibrant half-hour drama about the American poet Emily Dickinson, which combines 19th-century period details with contemporary dialogue.

It stars Wiz Khalifa as Death and features music by contemporary chart-toppers such as Billie Eilish.

Elsewhere, Game Of Thrones actor Jason Momoa heads up the drama See, penned by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Set 600 years in the future in a decimated America where human beings have lost the power of sight and have retreated to a new Dark Ages, the drama boasts a big budget and will be hoping to appeal to Thrones fans looking for a new favourite show.

Also launching is For All Mankind, starring The Killing’s Joel Kinnaman, set in a world where the global space race never ended and the USSR made it to the moon first.

Still to come are new projects from creatives including Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey and Jon M Chu, and Apple is promising new original shows every month.

The service launches on November 1 and will cost €4.99 per month after a seven-day trial, allowing access for up to six family members.

One year of Apple TV+ is included when you buy a new iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac or Apple TV through the Apple TV app.

It will also be available on smart TVs, streaming boxes and streaming sticks.

More on this topic

Navigate your way to the always-on Series 5 WatchNavigate your way to the always-on Series 5 Watch

Apple Pay may be scrutinised by EU’s VestagerApple Pay may be scrutinised by EU’s Vestager

Tim Cook defends Apple’s removal of Hong Kong map appTim Cook defends Apple’s removal of Hong Kong map app

Apple accused of ‘caving to political pressure’ over Hong Kong map app removalApple accused of ‘caving to political pressure’ over Hong Kong map app removal

AppleApple TVTOPIC: Apple

More in this Section

Reporter accuses Hong Kong police of violence against mediaReporter accuses Hong Kong police of violence against media

Container deaths: Accused lorry driver ‘part of global ring’, court toldContainer deaths: Accused lorry driver ‘part of global ring’, court told

Lorry driver charged over container deaths remanded in custody after court appearance Lorry driver charged over container deaths remanded in custody after court appearance

Donald Trump booed by crowd at World Series baseball matchDonald Trump booed by crowd at World Series baseball match


Lifestyle

From a young age, I knew there would be three parts to my life.This Much I Know: Broadcaster, psychoanalyst and writer Michael Murphy

The superb trio of Airelle Besson, Sebastian Sternal and Jonas Burgwinkel at Triskel provided an example of the current rude health of European jazz, writes Philip Watson.Trio give Triskel a masterclass in jazz

'Jimmy Mack' and 'Heat Wave' have people jiving in the aisles.Martha Reeves and the Vandellas roll out the Motown classics at Cork Jazz Fest

On a recent visit to Cork, Michael Landy told Ellie O’Byrne about his dramatic decluttering project and how the Young British Artists movement he was a part of have inevitably become assimilated.Older, wiser, and still decluttering: Artist Michael Landy on his latest project

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »