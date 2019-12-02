News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Evacuation slide falls from airliner and lands in US garden

Evacuation slide falls from airliner and lands in US garden
By Press Association
Monday, December 02, 2019 - 08:05 PM

An inflatable evacuation slide has fallen from an airliner into the garden of a suburban American home.

A Delta Air Lines spokeswoman told the Boston Herald the uninflated slide fell from a flight from Paris to Boston on Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot reported a loud noise as the plane approached Logan Airport and landed safely.

(Kevin Brown/AP)
(Kevin Brown/AP)

Police in Milton, south of Boston, alerted the agency that the slide had been found in a resident’s yard.

Wenhan Huang told the Patriot Ledger he was working in his yard when the slide took out several branches of his Japanese maple.

His neighbour, Stephanie Leguia, was feet from where it fell and said it could have killed someone.

Authorities said no one was hurt.

READ MORE

Shannon Airport runway reopens following incident involving light aircraft

More on this topic

EasyJet bids to double hotel room salesEasyJet bids to double hotel room sales

EasyJet shares fly higher despite profit turbulenceEasyJet shares fly higher despite profit turbulence

Qantas jet lands in Sydney after non-stop flight from LondonQantas jet lands in Sydney after non-stop flight from London

Airline boss calls for business class ban to cut carbon emissionsAirline boss calls for business class ban to cut carbon emissions

TOPIC: Airlines

More in this Section

Up to public to judge politician ads, Zuckerberg says in latest Facebook defenceUp to public to judge politician ads, Zuckerberg says in latest Facebook defence

British party leaders accused of politicising London Bridge terror attackBritish party leaders accused of politicising London Bridge terror attack

Pope Francis sends envoy to bring 33 asylum-seekers from Greece to VaticanPope Francis sends envoy to bring 33 asylum-seekers from Greece to Vatican

Volkswagen ‘cheated’ emissions standards designed ‘to save lives’, UK court toldVolkswagen ‘cheated’ emissions standards designed ‘to save lives’, UK court told


Lifestyle

Their love for athletics was to set Lynda O’Donovan and Timothy Harrington on track for romance.Wedding of the Week: Love of athletics put romance on track

You could be entitled to a refund from the taxman, and getting it later this month, or early next year, would provide a welcome boost to household finances.Making Cents: Tax refund would be welcome at an expensive time

Chris Wasser takes a closer look at the enduring legacy and phenomenal impact on literature and film of Charles Dickens’ life-affirming classic, ‘A Christmas Carol’Charles Dickens' ghosts of Christmas past

The latest series from the long-running podcast You Must Remember This concluded last week.Podcast Corner: Song Of The South out of tune with modern age

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »