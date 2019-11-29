News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

EU’s Tusk and Juncker bow out as new team prepare to move in

EU’s Tusk and Juncker bow out as new team prepare to move in
By Press Association
Friday, November 29, 2019 - 11:53 AM

The two men who have personified the European Union across the world in recent years are bowing out.

As of Sunday, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker will be replaced by Germany’s Ursula von der Leyen at the head of the EU executive, and Belgium’s Charles Michel will succeed Donald Tusk as EU Council president and chair the summits of EU leaders.

Mr Michel and Mr Tusk warmly hugged one another at EU headquarters during the handover ceremony from the Polish Christian Democrat to the free-market liberal former Belgian prime minister.

Mr Juncker, who previously was Luxembourg prime minister for almost 19 years, was holding his own farewell encounter in front of the media.

Another ceremony is set for Sunday when the new team officially starts its term.

More on this topic

Incoming EU Commission boss sets out priorities for blocIncoming EU Commission boss sets out priorities for bloc

EU to crack down on asset managersEU to crack down on asset managers

European car sales in October boostEuropean car sales in October boost

EU launches ‘infringement’ action over UK refusal to appoint new commissionerEU launches ‘infringement’ action over UK refusal to appoint new commissioner

Donald TuskEUJean-Claude JunckerTOPIC: EU

More in this Section

Tim Peake: Investment in R&D allows UK to reap rewardsTim Peake: Investment in R&D allows UK to reap rewards

Handwriting suggests Queen Elizabeth I translated ancient Roman manuscriptHandwriting suggests Queen Elizabeth I translated ancient Roman manuscript

Third of UK women subjected to unwanted violence during sex – surveyThird of UK women subjected to unwanted violence during sex – survey

Tories complain to Ofcom over Boris Johnson ice sculpture TV debate replacementTories complain to Ofcom over Boris Johnson ice sculpture TV debate replacement


Lifestyle

Bjork's magnificent show in Dublin was a mix of arena concert and left-field Broadway musical, writes Ed Power .Bjork brings mix of arena concert and left-field Broadway musical to Dublin

Switch off your blue-lit screen and dive into the sea for an uplifting ‘blue mind’ experience, says Siobhán Cronin.Dive in: How wild swimming became Siobhán Cronin's new religion

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »