EU’s Manfred Weber urges UK not to take part in European elections

Friday, April 26, 2019 - 06:08 PM

The German centre-right candidate hoping to become the next head of the European Union’s executive branch is urging the UK not to take part in the European Parliament elections in May.

Manfred Weber told Germany’s Funke Media Group: “It would be good if British politicians quickly ensured clarity about Brexit — and didn’t take part in the European election.”

Mr Weber was quoted as saying that “a country which is leaving the European Union shouldn’t have a significant role in shaping the EU’s future”.

He reportedly added he was “bothered by the fact that the Europe-hater Nigel Farage with his Brexit Party is leading the British polls. That’s absurd”.

Mr Farage’s former UK Independence Party and wealthy allies were a driving force behind Britain’s 2016 Brexit referendum that saw nearly 52% back the UK’s departure from the EU.

- Press Association

