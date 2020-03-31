News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Europe’s trade system with Iran finally makes first deal amid Covid-19 outbreak

By Press Association
Tuesday, March 31, 2020 - 04:35 PM

Despite difficulties, Germany’s foreign ministry said the three European countries “confirm that Instex has successfully concluded its first transaction, facilitating the export of medical goods from Europe to Iran”. File picture.
Despite difficulties, Germany’s foreign ministry said the three European countries “confirm that Instex has successfully concluded its first transaction, facilitating the export of medical goods from Europe to Iran”. File picture.

European countries trying to keep Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers alive have said a system they set up to enable trade with Tehran has finally concluded its first transaction, facilitating the export of medical goods.

Britain, France and Germany conceived the complex barter-type system dubbed Instex, which aims to protect companies doing business with Iran from American sanctions, in January 2019.

The move came months after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the nuclear deal Tehran struck with world powers in 2015 and reimposed sanctions.

Officials have since struggled to get the system up and running, but on Tuesday Germany’s foreign ministry said the three European countries “confirm that Instex has successfully concluded its first transaction, facilitating the export of medical goods from Europe to Iran”.

“These goods are now in Iran,” it said in a statement but gave no details of the goods or who was involved in the transaction. It did not specify what the intended medical purpose was.

Iran has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, but supplying medical goods to Iran was already a concern before the outbreak.

“Now the first transaction is complete, Instex and its Iranian counterpart STFI will work on more transactions and enhancing the mechanism,” the German foreign ministry statement said.

Tehran has gradually been violating the nuclear deal’s restrictions to pressure the remaining parties to the agreement — China, Russia, Germany, France and Britain — to provide new incentives to offset the American sanctions, saying that Instex has been insufficient.

The nuclear deal aims to prevent Iran from developing a bomb — something the country’s leaders insist they do not want to do.

READ MORE

Enclosed order of nuns share their advice on how to adjust to lockdown

More on this topic

Cork-based cybersecurity firm warn of 300% increase in cyber attacks from Iran Cork-based cybersecurity firm warn of 300% increase in cyber attacks from Iran

Letter to the Editor: Murder is still murder when committed by a droneLetter to the Editor: Murder is still murder when committed by a drone

Carl Bildt: It suits US and Iranian domestic interests to have enemy abroadCarl Bildt: It suits US and Iranian domestic interests to have enemy abroad

Bodies of Ukrainians killed in Iran plane crash repatriatedBodies of Ukrainians killed in Iran plane crash repatriated

TOPIC: Iran

More in this Section

You've got mail: UN passes motions by email in coronavirus-hit New YorkYou've got mail: UN passes motions by email in coronavirus-hit New York

New York appeals for coronavirus reinforcements as Asia warned to stay alertNew York appeals for coronavirus reinforcements as Asia warned to stay alert

Blood test ‘can detect more than than 50 types of cancer’Blood test ‘can detect more than than 50 types of cancer’

Harry and Meghan leave royal life with pledge to help in coronavirus crisisHarry and Meghan leave royal life with pledge to help in coronavirus crisis


Lifestyle

This week we had a lockdown birthday party, too much TV and a reminder from Joe Wicks that I’m 53Learner Dad: What I learned from week two on lockdown

It’s amazing what you become thankful for when you go down with suspected coronavirus and enter self-isolation, says Ella Walker.10 things self-isolation makes you really appreciate

Suddenly those Facebook groups are a godsend…Social media can be a true support in isolation – here’s how

If isolation means your locks are already out of control, it might be time to take matters into your own hands, says Prudence Wade.Everything you need to know about cutting your hair at home

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 28, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »