European Union’s Guy Verhofstadt hails ‘Brexit revolt’ in UK

Tuesday, March 26, 2019 - 12:00 PM

The European Parliament’s top Brexit official has said that “we see for the moment a real Brexit revolt” in the United Kingdom, with over five million people signing an online petition to revoke Britain’s decision to leave the EU and a million taking to the streets to stay in the EU.

Guy Verhofstadt said he felt especially encouraged by the vote in the House of Commons seizing more control over the stalled Brexit process.

That has set up a series of votes this week that could dramatically alter the course of the UK’s departure.

Mr Verhofstadt said: “It is possible now to work in Britain toward a cross-party alliance.”

He added: “I hope it will lead to a proposal that can be backed by a majority (in Westminster).”

- Press Association

