NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

European Parliament leader under fire over Mussolini comments

Thursday, March 14, 2019 - 05:14 PM

European Parliament president Antonio Tajani has apologised for remarks interpreted as praise for Italian dictator Benito Mussolini and insisted he is “a committed anti-fascist.”

Mr Tajani, who is a member of Silvio Berlusconi’s centre-right Forza Italia party, came under fire after telling Radio 24 that before Mussolini “declared war on the entire world, following Hitler, until he promoted the racial laws”, the dictator did some “positive things”, such as improving infrastructure.

After an outcry in Italy and abroad, including calls for his resignation, Mr Tajani shot back on Twitter, saying it was disgraceful that his comments had been “manipulated”.

He later apologised for his remarks in a statement issued by his office in Strasbourg.

He said his comments were not intended to “play down an anti-democratic and totalitarian regime”.

“I have always been whole-heartedly anti-fascist,” Mr Tajani said. “I have always stressed that Mussolini and fascism were the darkest chapter in the history of the past century.”

Mr Tajani was the target of criticism for his initial comments on Mussolini from a wide range of sectors, including the European Commission vice-president and Human Rights Watch.

Italy has struggled to come to terms with its fascist past, with neo-fascist parties playing a role in post-war Italy while supporting fascism was made a crime.

Mussolini was Italy’s dictator for two decades until his summary execution in 1945. He allied fascist Italy with Nazi Germany in the Second World War and enacted racial laws that discriminated against Jews, paving the way for their deportation to Nazi death camps.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Air traffic strikes cost €18bn

Rejuvenating the EU: Macron right to demand EU reforms

Report finds just one in four believe Ireland would be better off outside EU

Two-thirds of Irish people feel attached to EU, survey finds

KEYWORDS

Antonio TajaniItalyMussolini

More in this Section

More UK retailers to accept Chinese mobile payment giant Alipay

‘Bomb cyclone’ storm brings snow and high winds across United States

Rescue workers halt search of collapsed school building in Nigeria

Tel Aviv deploys ‘zombie lights’ on pavements for mobile-obsessed pedestrians


Lifestyle

A Question of Taste: Kay Harte, Farmgate cafe

Learning Points: Jeers to alcohol abuse on St Patrick’s Day

The Professional Worrier: How to manage anxiety and home and at work

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »