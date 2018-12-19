NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

European officials agree ban on some single-use plastics

Wednesday, December 19, 2018 - 10:57 AM

European Union officials have agreed to ban some single-use plastics – such as disposable cutlery, plates and straws – in an effort to cut marine pollution.

Representatives from the EU’s 28 member states and the European Parliament said they are following a recommendation made earlier this year by the bloc’s executive branch.

Once the ban is formally approved, countries will have two years to implement it.

The measure will also affect plastic cotton buds, drink stirrers, balloon sticks, and single-use plastic and polystyrene food and beverage containers.

The EU also wants to increase the use of recycled plastic and reduce the amount of tiny plastic particles released from wet wipes, cigarette stubs and other items.

There is growing concern about the accumulation of so-called microplastics in the oceans.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

PlasticStrawsRegulation

Related Articles

'Breaking down the barriers to e-commerce' - MEP welcomes new geoblocking rules

Migrants sent €785m home to their families

EU warns Italy over possible legal action amid budget eurozone rules breach

Readers' Blog: Ireland should not join La Francophonie

More in this Section

'All roads lead to no deal': Small firms in the UK urged to prepare for hard Brexit

Facebook responds to report it gave companies far greater access to user data

Javid pledges to cut immigration to ‘sustainable’ levels after Brexit

Ruling due on Uber drivers’ ‘worker’ status in landmark gig economy case in the UK


Lifestyle

Why Brussels sprouts are for life, not just for Christmas

Emily Blunt says having children can affect your confidence: Is she right?

Things you only know if you’re in charge of cooking on Christmas Day

Struggling to sleep? 6 ways to relieve insomnia naturally

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 15, 2018

    • 2
    • 9
    • 23
    • 34
    • 35
    • 38
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »