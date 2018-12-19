European officials agree ban on some single-use plastics

European Union officials have agreed to ban some single-use plastics – such as disposable cutlery, plates and straws – in an effort to cut marine pollution.

Representatives from the EU’s 28 member states and the European Parliament said they are following a recommendation made earlier this year by the bloc’s executive branch.

End of year – end of single-use plastics! We welcome the ambitious agreement on new rules to tackle marine litter at its source by targeting the 10 plastic products most often found on our beaches. Learn more about our #PlasticsStrategy → https://t.co/Gz3ZoyRqne pic.twitter.com/WiAzfd3Db0 — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) December 19, 2018

Once the ban is formally approved, countries will have two years to implement it.

The measure will also affect plastic cotton buds, drink stirrers, balloon sticks, and single-use plastic and polystyrene food and beverage containers.

The EU also wants to increase the use of recycled plastic and reduce the amount of tiny plastic particles released from wet wipes, cigarette stubs and other items.

There is growing concern about the accumulation of so-called microplastics in the oceans.

- Press Association