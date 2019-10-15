News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

European nightjars more active during moonlit nights, research shows

European nightjars more active during moonlit nights, research shows
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 07:00 PM

European nightjars are more active during moonlit nights, GPS tracking data reveals.

Scientists studying the nocturnal birds have found their daily foraging movements “more than doubled” during bright nights.

The findings from the experimental study, published in the open-access journal PLOS Biology, also show that these birds then tend to migrate shortly after the full moon.

The researchers from Lund University in Sweden say their work could improve the understanding of how migratory animals time their move.

Our findings may improve our understanding of how and when many of them (animals) time their movements

European nightjars have acutely sensitive eyesight and their eyes contain a reflective layer behind the retina that gives them good night vision.

Known for their distinctive ‘churring’ call at dusk, these birds can be spotted in large numbers in heathlands, moorlands and open woodlands during late spring and summer in southern England.

Smaller populations can also be found in parts of Wales, northern England and south-west Scotland.

Nightjars travel between north Europe and southern Africa, spending the winter in the southern hemisphere before returning to Europe during late spring to breed.

One of the researchers tagging a European nightjar (Aron Hejdstrom/Lund University)
One of the researchers tagging a European nightjar (Aron Hejdstrom/Lund University)

Gabriel Norevik, a postdoctoral fellow at Lund University, told the PA news agency: “The night-time ecology of nightjars and the many other nocturnally active animals still is an under-represented research field, we still know relatively little about the causes and consequences of their decisions.”

The researchers used GPS tracking data to record the movements of 39 nightjars.

They also used tags specially designed to analyse the birds’ flight patterns by measuring their wingbeat – the motions of wings during flying.

The scientists were able to distinguish intermittent flight activity – associated with foraging when the birds hunt for flying insects – from migratory flight – which shows more intensive flight activity.

The daily foraging activity of the nightjars more than doubled during moonlit nights, the researchers said.

This increased activity resulted in a clear cycle in the intensity of migratory movements – with the birds migrating simultaneously about 10 days after the full moon, they added.

Dr Norevik told PA: “We wanted to understand how the bird’s nocturnal lifestyle could affect the seasonal migration, hypothesising that their dependence of dim light conditions to find their food would constrain their ability to prepare for the flights.

“We show that nightjars become predisposed to move after periods of moonlit nights.

“Worldwide, animals migrate by the billions every year and our findings may improve our understanding of how and when many of them time their movements.”

Gabriel NorevikLund UniversityNightjarTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

MSF aid agency evacuate all international staff from northeast Syria; Warn of growing crisisMSF aid agency evacuate all international staff from northeast Syria; Warn of growing crisis

#MeToo movement mobilises ahead of 2020 presidential election#MeToo movement mobilises ahead of 2020 presidential election

Men who filmed themselves raping a woman in a Soho club facing jailMen who filmed themselves raping a woman in a Soho club facing jail

Extinction Rebellion launches legal action over London protest banExtinction Rebellion launches legal action over London protest ban


Lifestyle

My sister Gabriella always says that during sibling whispers all I ever wanted was to be on stage.This Much I Know: Man of many talents Mike Hanrahan

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman whose husband is controlling and belittling her.Ask a counsellor: ‘My husband is so controlling – what do I do?’

Peter Dowdall branches out to take a look at the mountain ash or rowan.Rowan berries show us how nature is stocking its larder for winter

Friends and Young Offenders actors Shane Casey and Dominic MacHale speak to Pat Fitzpatrick about struggling to make it but why they are not seeking out fame.‘I was down to a euro’ - Watch The Young Offenders actors tell of struggle to make it in acting

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »