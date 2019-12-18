News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

European exoplanet-studying mission launches from South America

European exoplanet-studying mission launches from South America
By Press Association
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 09:46 AM

A European spacecraft has been launched from South America on a three-year mission to study planets in other solar systems.

The Characterising ExOPlanets Satellite (Cheops) mission blasted off from Kourou, French Guiana, at 8.54am GMT on top of a Russian Soyuz rocket.

The launch came 24 hours after a first attempt was delayed shortly before lift-off because of a software problem in the upper stage of the rocket.

The European Space Agency (ESA) says the satellite is the first mission dedicated to studying bright nearby stars that are already known to have planets.

It will focus on “planets in the super-Earth to Neptune size range”.

The agency hopes that the data sent by the mission will enable the bulk density of those planets to be calculated, a first step towards understanding them better.

Its telescope will focus on bright stars to determine the size of planets as they pass in front of their host star.

Swiss astronomer and Nobel Physics Prize winner Didier Queloz, who heads the Cheops science team, told The Associated Press that the mission will focus on 100 of the more than 4,000 exoplanets – ones beyond our own solar system – discovered so far, partly to determine if there is a possibility of an Earth-like planet capable of sustaining life.

“We are one planetary system among many,” he said. “It’s all about our place in the universe and trying to understand it.”

A telescope will analyse the exoplanets’ densities and radii and determine whether they have atmospheres, Mr Queloz said.

“We know nothing, except that they are there,” he said.

Mr Queloz added that the telescope might spend one orbit, or 100 minutes, on one exoplanet and maybe 50 orbits, or five days, on another one, depending on their sizes.

More than four hours are expected to pass between lift-off and the separation of satellites.

The rocket also carried an Earth observation satellite for the Italian Space Agency that will serve scientists and commercial and government clients, according to launch company Arianespace.

Three other satellites included one that aims to study zodiacal light and image the Milky Way, officials said.

More on this topic

European space agency postpones launch of planet-studying missionEuropean space agency postpones launch of planet-studying mission

Study sheds new light on supermassive black holesStudy sheds new light on supermassive black holes

Russian supply ship heads towards International Space StationRussian supply ship heads towards International Space Station

‘Mighty mice’ on board supply mission to space station‘Mighty mice’ on board supply mission to space station

TOPIC: Space

More in this Section

UK residents settle legal claims against Whirlpool following 2016 dryer blazeUK residents settle legal claims against Whirlpool following 2016 dryer blaze

Australia experiences hottest day on recordAustralia experiences hottest day on record

Trump accuses Democrats of 'illegal attempted coup' as US congress prepares for impeachment voteTrump accuses Democrats of 'illegal attempted coup' as US congress prepares for impeachment vote

India’s supreme court delays citizenship law challengeIndia’s supreme court delays citizenship law challenge


Lifestyle

The new industry trend predictions are in. Liz Connor takes a look.From mobility training to greener kit: Will these be 2020’s biggest fitness and wellness trends?

Lauren Taylor combines a history-filled city break with some mountain air.Is Bosnia Europe’s best-kept budget ski secret? Discovering the city and slopes of Sarajevo

New low-cost flights make it possible to explore this iconic American city in a few days, says Ryan Hooper.Art, culture and empanadas: Can you fit Miami into a long weekend?

Joint wear and tear affects millions of us – but there’s still lots we can do to help keep them healthy now, and in the longer term, says Abi Jackson.6 ways to help future-proof your joints

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »