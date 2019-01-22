NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
European and African Unions say they will work with DR Congo election victor

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 - 02:47 PM

The European Union and African Union have committed to work closely with the Democratic Republic of Congo’s president-elect Felix Tshisekedi, backing off reservations about the disputed vote.

They urge him to heal divisions in the turbulent central African country.

Speaking after a meeting of EU-AU ministers, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said: “The task facing the new president contains major challenges”.

Danish foreign minister Anders Samuelsen waits for the start of an EU-African Union meeting with Democratic Republic of Congo’s Debre Boyoko, centre, in Brussels (Virginia Mayo/AP)

She said: “All of this requires … that he engage in a dialogue inside the country as well as abroad.”

Rwandan foreign minister Richard Sezibera said the AU committed to work with DR Congo’s people “to continue to surmount the challenges that may remain”.

DR Congo’s Constitutional Court refused runner-up Martin Fayulu’s request for a recount and reaffirmed Mr Tshisekedi’s win, despite leaked data from the electoral commission showing Mr Fayulu won.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Democratic Republic of Congo

