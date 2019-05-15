NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Europe must reposition itself in changed world, says Merkel

Wednesday, May 15, 2019 - 06:59 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that Europe needs to “reposition” itself in a changed world as she welcomed European powers’ unity over Iran.

Mrs Merkel said in an interview with Germany’s daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung that Europe needs “forward-looking” arguments and stressed that “simply pointing to seven decades of peace is no longer enough to justify Europe”.

Before European Parliament elections on May 23-26, she said there is “no doubt that Europe needs to reposition itself in a changed world,” in which some post-Second World War certainties no longer hold.

She acknowledged that Europe appears weak in the stand-off over Iran because, with the dollar’s role as a leading global currency, it struggles to counter US sanctions as it tries to salvage the nuclear deal with Tehran. But she said that Europe has also made progress.

“Germany, France and Britain are taking a different approach from the US on the question of the Iran agreement,” she said. “For all our other differences, we even have common interests here with Russia and China.”

Everyone needs to put themselves in others' shoes, to be willing to compromise, remain honest and always treat each other carefully.

“That Europe is no longer divided on this important question as it was in the Iraq war is a value in itself,” Mrs Merkel added. Germany and France opposed the US-led war in Iraq in 2003, while countries including Britain and Poland supported Washington.

However, she added that Europe has a “realistic” assessment of its capabilities and “must strengthen them for the future”. She said it is making good progress on defence cooperation.

Asked what effect global challenges from China, Russia and the US are having on Europe, she said that they are making the EU find common positions, which is often difficult “but we succeed” — for instance in policy on Ukraine and Africa. She conceded that “our political strength doesn’t yet match our economic capabilities”.

Next week’s EU elections are expected to boost populist parties at the expense of the political centre.

Asked how much populism the 28-nation EU can take before it collapses, Mrs Merkel said that “this is indeed a time when we have to fight for our principles and fundamental values”.

European leaders will decide “how far to let populism go, or whether we ultimately have the will to take on joint responsibility.”

“So far, we have always managed to do so,” she added. So as not to endanger Europe, she said, “everyone needs to put themselves in others’ shoes, to be willing to compromise, remain honest and always treat each other carefully.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

FA Cup counts lowest average attendance in last decade

Ed Woodward admits Manchester United have had a ‘turbulent season’

Lidl’s reaction to Kylie Jenner’s new skin range is just the wurst

Thomas Cook shares nosedive on fresh profit warning as Brexit takes its toll

KEYWORDS

Angela MerkelEurope

More in this Section

Former Australian prime minister Bob Hawke dies aged 89

Tommy Robinson sued over claims about bullied Syrian schoolboy

Man arrested after threats made on social media ahead of football game

Ukraine’s president-elect to be sworn in next week


Lifestyle

From Kim Kardashian to Alicia Keys: Five celebs spreading skin positivity

Women take centre stage in the latest Game of Thrones series. Meet the Irish women of Winterfell

Mountain man: Pat Fitzpatrick puts his new fitness regimen to the test in the Comeraghs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33
    • 39
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »