News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Europe braced for record-breaking heatwave

Europe braced for record-breaking heatwave
FIle photo
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 02:56 PM

People are jumping into public fountains and the sea to keep cool as parts of Europe are set for a record-breaking heatwave.

Paris and other parts of France could see temperatures exceeding 40C (104 F) on Thursday, along with Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Switzerland.

The heat is putting pressure on authorities to help protect the elderly and the sick.

The weather is also aggravating droughts since it has not rained much in many parts of Europe this summer.

The combination of heat, wind, and the risk of lightning from thunderstorms also increases the risk of wildfires such as those blazing in Portugal, according to the World Meteorological Organisation.

Earlier this week, Irish holidaymakers were advised to avoid the dangers of being out in the hot weather as temperatures across Europe soar this week.

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has issued advice to Irish holidaymakers travelling to the continent this week.

“Our members are advising holidaymakers staying in affected areas to stay hydrated throughout their stay and to avoid direct sunlight during the hottest periods of the day," said Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA.

"We are encouraging all travellers to follow the advice of the local authorities which are implementing measures to tackle the extreme heat.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Irish holidaymakers warned to take care as European temperatures to soar up to 40C

More on this topic

First of three strikes by Heathrow workers called off after new pay offerFirst of three strikes by Heathrow workers called off after new pay offer

Travelling by train in Europe - with kidsTravelling by train in Europe - with kids

Why Menorca is the ultimate food destinationWhy Menorca is the ultimate food destination

Maura Ward is 70 and has Parkinsons - but that won't stop her climbing Mt Fuji to raise funds for a cureMaura Ward is 70 and has Parkinsons - but that won't stop her climbing Mt Fuji to raise funds for a cure

TOPIC: Travel

More in this Section

US judge temporarily blocks new Arkansas anti-abortion lawsUS judge temporarily blocks new Arkansas anti-abortion laws

Theresa May bids farewell to Number 10 ahead of Boris Johnson becoming new PMTheresa May bids farewell to Number 10 ahead of Boris Johnson becoming new PM

Boris Johnson hit with trio of Cabinet resignations before becoming PMBoris Johnson hit with trio of Cabinet resignations before becoming PM

Watch: Robert Mueller takes centre stage at Russia probe hearingsWatch: Robert Mueller takes centre stage at Russia probe hearings


Lifestyle

He's one of the most successful cyclists of the 1980s and is regarded as one of the greatest classics riders.The Shape I'm In: Getting in gear with Seán Kelly

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »