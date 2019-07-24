Europe braced for record-breaking heatwave

People are jumping into public fountains and the sea to keep cool as parts of Europe are set for a record-breaking heatwave.

Paris and other parts of France could see temperatures exceeding 40C (104 F) on Thursday, along with Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Switzerland.

The heat is putting pressure on authorities to help protect the elderly and the sick.

The weather is also aggravating droughts since it has not rained much in many parts of Europe this summer.

The combination of heat, wind, and the risk of lightning from thunderstorms also increases the risk of wildfires such as those blazing in Portugal, according to the World Meteorological Organisation.

Earlier this week, Irish holidaymakers were advised to avoid the dangers of being out in the hot weather as temperatures across Europe soar this week.

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has issued advice to Irish holidaymakers travelling to the continent this week.

“Our members are advising holidaymakers staying in affected areas to stay hydrated throughout their stay and to avoid direct sunlight during the hottest periods of the day," said Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA.

"We are encouraging all travellers to follow the advice of the local authorities which are implementing measures to tackle the extreme heat.”

- Press Association