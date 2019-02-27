NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
EU warns Italy to address debt problems amid 'weak economic outlook'

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 - 12:33 PM

The European Union has said it is concerned about Italy's debt and is warning the government in Rome to shore up its public finances.

European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said that Italy's "public debt ratio is not expected to decline in coming years due to the weak economic outlook and government fiscal plans".

European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis.

Mr Dombrovskis said "reform momentum has stalled" and noted "some reversals", particularly on pensions.

Italy expects its debt-to-GDP ratio to rise to 131.7%, but the EU's executive commission warned it might be higher "due to the weak macroeconomic outlook, underachievement of privatisation targets and a worsening primary balance".

Growth is unlikely to exceed 0.2% this year, according to the commission, which said it will "closely monitor developments" and potentially take action against Italy in the spring.

