EU reminds UK of its commitments to the North as Gove confirms they will not seek extension to Brexit transition

The EU has highlighted the need for the UK honour its commitments to the North at a Brexit meeting with the UK where they spent a lot of their time "discussing the enormity of the task when it comes to the proper implementation of Ireland and Northern Ireland".

The British Government is expected to backtrack on its plan to introduce full border checks with the EU from January 1 over fears of the economic impact of coronavirus.

UK Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove is anticipated to make an announcement today over border operations for when Brexit fully comes into effect at the end of the transition period.

It comes as the UK economy contracted by more than a fifth in the first full month of lockdown, as shops and factories closed and workers were sent home.

The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that economic activity was down by 20.4% in April, the largest drop in a single month since records began in 1997, and worse than many experts were forecasting.

The UK had committed to introduce import controls on EU goods in the new year, but ministers are now expected to adopt a more flexible approach to prevent the departure compounding the chaos from Covid-19.

A UK Government source said: “We recognise the impact that coronavirus has had on UK businesses, and as we take back control of our laws and our borders at the end of this year, we will take a pragmatic and flexible approach to help business adjust to the changes and opportunities of being outside the single market and the customs union.”

Mr Gove held the second joint committee agreed under the Withdrawal Agreement with European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic today.

Despite calls from Scotland and Wales for an extension to the transition period to avert an “avoidable” economic shock, Mr Gove “formally confirmed” that the UK will not be asking for a delay, saying the “moment for extension has now passed”.

Mr Sefcovic told a briefing in Brussels that the EU “remains open to such an extension”, but said Mr Gove had been “very clear, unequivocal” that the UK will not seek one “so we take this decision as a definitive one”.

Mr Sefcovic added that he made clear to Mr Gove the need for the UK to uphold its commitments to Northern Ireland.

Only a sound and effective implementation of all these legal obligations can ensure continued peace and stability between all communities on the island of Ireland, uphold the Good Friday Belfast Agreement in all its dimensions while also preserving the EU single market, and I made these points to minister Gove very clearly.

Mr Sefcovic added that it is up to the UK how it takes back control.

Responding to reports of the British Government abandoning plans on full border checks for EU goods, he said: “This issue was not in particular discussed today and I would say that the UK has stated on several occasions that it wants to take back the control, and I would say it is up to the UK how they do it.

“What is of course very important for us is that at the end of the transition period the UK will decide how it wishes to organise its borders as a WTO member.”

He added that at the meeting, quite some time was spent “discussing the enormity of the task when it comes to the proper implementation of Ireland and Northern Ireland, and that we agreed that the acceleration of work is necessary”.

Mr Sefcovic added that Michael Gove “could not be clearer” on the UK’s position that there will be no extension to the transition period.

He said: “I think that, if it comes to this issue, that Chancellor Gove couldn’t be clearer.

“He referred to the very clear position of not asking for the extension even though, as you know, our President Ursula von der Leyen was ready to provide for one.

“He explained that this was the promise which was given to the British citizens in the election campaign and also Prime Minister Johnson was very explicit on this issue.

“So he made it very, very clear and, as you know, the only body which can decide about the possible extension in this spirit is the Joint Committee.

“We just concluded the proceedings so I take this as a definite conclusion of this discussion and therefore I was pleading so much for the acceleration of our work – in my case on the proper implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement, but I think it has also clear implications for the work of Michel Barnier to make sure that we will proceed much faster in the discussion on our future relationship.”

UK sources were keen to depict the meeting as the last formal opportunity to request an extension to the transition period, as it is the last scheduled meeting of the joint committee before the July 1 deadline.