EU rejects Donald Trump's Middle East plan

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell answers a question during a news conference in Brussels, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. AP Photo/Francisco Seco.
By Press Association
Tuesday, February 04, 2020 - 01:48 PM

The European Union has rejected US President Donald Trump's proposal for securing peace in the Middle East and expressed concern about Israel's plans to annex more Palestinian land.

Mr Trump's plan, which was unveiled last week, would foresee the eventual creation of a Palestinian state, but it falls far short of minimal Palestinian demands and would leave sizeable chunks of the occupied West Bank in Israeli hands.

In a statement, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell underlined the bloc's commitment to a two-state solution, based along 1967 lines with the possibility of mutually agreed land-swaps, made up of the state of Israel and "an independent, democratic, contiguous, sovereign and viable state of Palestine".

Mr Borrell said the US initiative "departs from these internationally agreed parameters".

To build a just and lasting peace, the unresolved final status issues must be decided through direct negotiations between both parties.

"This includes notably the issues related to borders, the status of Jerusalem, security and the refugee question," Mr Borrell said.

Mr Trump's plan was welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has dismissed it as "nonsense".

Gulf Arab states also rejected the White House plan as "biased".

While Israeli officials were present for its unveiling, no Palestinian representatives attended.

President Donald Trump waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. AP Photo/Susan Walsh.
Mr Netanyahu has said he wants to move forward with plans to annex West Bank territory.

"We are especially concerned by statements on the prospect of annexation of the Jordan Valley and other parts of the West Bank," Mr Borrell said.

The Palestinians seek all of the West Bank and east Jerusalem - areas captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war - for an independent state and the removal of more than 700,000 Israeli settlers from these areas.

But the plan sides heavily with Mr Netanyahu's hard-line nationalist vision for the region and shunts aside many of the Palestinians' core demands.

