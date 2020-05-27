News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world»CORONAVIRUS

EU proposing €750bn recovery fund in response to pandemic crisis

By Press Association
Wednesday, May 27, 2020 - 11:59 AM

The EU Commission is proposing a €750bn fund to help the bloc’s economy through the deep recession induced by the coronavirus pandemic, commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said.

Mr Gentiloni, who is in charge of economic affairs at the EU’s executive body, confirmed the size of the fund in a tweet.

The bloc has been deeply divided over what conditions should be attached to the funds to help revive ailing economies.

Paolo Gentiloni (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The move Wednesday comes as the 27-nation trading bloc is set to enter its deepest-ever recession.

Virtually every country has broken the EU’s deficit.

