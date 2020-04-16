EU President Ursula Von Der Leyen calls for 'Marshall Plan' for bloc to recover from Covid-19

A number of European countries are beginning to lift restrictions imposed during the pandemic.

Denmark allowed schools and day centres to open again on Wednesday, while Austria has allowed many businesses to resume trading.

Italy, which has experienced one of the worst outbreaks of the pandemic, has also started to reopen some bookshops.

Speaking in the European Parliament this morning, European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen says the continent needs a 'Marshall Plan' to restart the economy.

She said: "The starting point for this must be making our economies, societies and way of life more sustainable and resilient.

"Finding the answers in this new world will require courage, trust and solidarity. And it will need massive investment to jumpstart our economies.

We need a Marshall Plan for Europe's recovery and it needs to be put in place immediately.

She went on to outline what will be needed.

Ms Von Der Leyen said: "There is only one instrument we have that is trusted by all Member States, which is already in place and can deliver quickly.

"And that instrument is the European budget. The European budget will be the mothership of the recovery.

And for that reason, the next seven-year budget must be different to what we had imagined, just as Spinelli said.

We will use the power of the whole European budget to leverage the huge amount of investment we need to rebuild the Single Market after Corona."